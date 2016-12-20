Find time to focus on true meaning of Christmas
By Lisa Bryant
General Manager
In the paper today, you will find numerous letters to Santa from our area children. I hope you take the time to read some of these, even if you do not know any of these children.
Reading these letters will put you in the Christmas Spirit and it will warm your heart and make you laugh.
They still have the magic of Christmas.
Most of them aren’t asking for a lot of different toys, but everything they put on their list is something they expect under the tree on Christmas morning.
They still believe it is magic the way the presents appear under their tree.
They still have the excitement and anticipation of Christmas morning.
I was watching the Polar Express with my 4-year-old grandson and you could see the excitement in his face when Santa appeared on the screen and in a soft whisper he said, “there’s Santa Claus.”
What a great thing to experience, a child’s wonder of Santa Claus.
I finished the last of the Christmas shopping on Sunday afternoon and am officially ready for Christmas. Well almost; I still have gift-wrapping and cooking left to do.
Christmas is a busy time of the year and a time to spend with family.
Giving of gifts is a lot of fun and I look forward to seeing all the children open their gifts and the excitement we see in their faces when they tell us about the gifts that Santa brought.
With all the Christmas parades, Christmas parties and family gatherings, I hope we all find time to celebrate the true meaning of Christmas and the first gift given at Christmas, the birth of Jesus Christ.
I wish you all a very Merry Christmas.
