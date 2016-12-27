East Union has D.A.R.E. graduation

East Union Attendance Center’s DARE Graduation was held Nov. 30. Bro. Gary Yates was guest speaker. Students who graduated were Mrs. LaVanway’s Class: Mikayla Barnett, Weston Foster, Aryanna Hattix, Wesley Hicks, Mackenzie Holley, Bo May, Ian Nicholson, Levi Orman, Preston-Palmer Johnson, Jessica Ragsdale, Haydon Ragsdon, Amery Roberson, Tucker Roberts, Jadon Snyder, Rileigh Squires, Trey Willard, Brooklyn Young; Mrs. Elder’s Class: Garrett Adams, Rain Bruff, Travis Comstock, Brianna Courtney, Jessica Dancy, Hailey Daniels, Cami Glover, Chloe Greenhill, Ethan Hart, Drew Hollimon, Ethan Johnson, Abby Miller, Brandon Moses, Gabe Rakestraw, Eric Rich, Clara Short, Ava Smith, Camren Wages, Tay Williams; Mr. White’s Class: Addison Clayton, Peyton Foster, Hayden Frazier, Joni Grose, Ariel Henderson, Dakota Hines, Kemper Mcghee, Luke Mcvey, Jordan Mears, Alex Morales, Aiden Murphree, Alex Nichols, Julie Rakestraw, Bella Roberts, Katie Brynn Sherwood, Mackenzie Snider, Austin Thrasher, Riley Williams.

Union County Sheriff’s DARE officer Tressa Hester presents East Union’s Jessica Dancy, daughter of Michael and Audra Dancy, who won the essay contest.