Economic Council seeks input on business needs

The Mississippi Economic Council took its show on the road recently, stopping in New Albany to gauge local attitudes about state needs and to promote its transportation proposal.

“It’s extremely important to meet communities and hear their voices,” Scott Waller, MEC executive vice-president and COO, said.

The MEC serves at the state chamber of commerce, working with all types of businesses.

“Our purpose is to leave the state better than we find it,” MEC Chairman Robin Robinson said. “Working together we are a team.”

Now, a focus of the MEC is education and workforce development and they have programs such as MEC Scholars, MEC Tech Scholars, Leadership Mississippi and the STAR Student program to help.

“Having a skilled workforce is our top priority,” Robinson said. “But it’s important that we maintain our state transportation system.”

Other goals expressed include having a robust economy, healthy workforce, safe and reliable road and bridge network and career-ready workforce.

Waller posed several questions to those attending, and said the responses in Union County were mostly consistent with those throughout the state.

For instance, nearly half of those attending believe our country is not headed in the right direction; about a third think it is.

As to whether Mississippi is headed in the right direction, opinion was divided. Barely more than half said the state is indeed headed in the right direction, but a number that was less than four percent less disagreed, saying we are not.

About 45 percent say the most important thing for creating a robust economy is improving infrastructure. About 25 percent said fewer regulations was most important and for about 20 percent it was improving Mississippi’s image.

About 60 percent of those present thought Mississippi’s economy is about the same as that of surrounding counties while 26 percent think it is worse and only 11 percent see it as better.

Most agreed wellness is very important to business success.

However, opinion was again divided on the condition of state roads and bridges. Forty-three percent say they are not adequately maintained; 32 percent said they are adequately maintained, 21 percent said they are poorly maintained and not a single person thought them well-maintained.

Almost everyone agreed that transportation is very important to business and nearly half said they would strongly support a plan that included reasonable increase in tax and fees that would be used only for road and bridge repairs.

Waller emphasized the importance of understanding the advantages we do have and Gov. Phil Bryant, in a pre-recorded video, talked about the need for growing a diversified economy. He said, “We want to keep taxes and regulations out of the way of growing business.”

“We are competing with the other states and we are winning,” he added.

The tour was sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield and hosted by the Union County Development Association.

During the program, Doug Henley, director of sales for Blue Cross Blue Shield, noted that a majority of those present realize the importance of employee wellness to business success and talked about some of the health initiatives his company can provide.

Then Waller moved to the focus of their presentation, which is the need for better transportation in order for commerce to succeed.

He told the group that the state has about 4,000 low and deficient bridges, with 2,400 posted so that vehicles such as school buses can’t cross them. “There are 24,500 lane miles of state highways that need repair,” he said. “There are 13,193 local miles in poor condition.”

MEC President Blake Wilson said on video that the 1987 four-lane highway program was good, but hasn’t been followed up on. “Now a lot of roads need major work,” he said. “There is a cost to fixing our infrastructure, but there is a cost in doing nothing.”

Their proposal is a program called “Excelerate Mississippi,” which would call for an additional $375 million a year for roads and bridges, $300 million of which would go to state roads and $75 million to local roads and bridges.

Wilson said the program would create about 4,000 new direct jobs and 7,600 more annually. The cost through tax and fees to the average citizen would be 37 cents a day, which would bring a return of about $1.45 a day in reduced driving costs.

MEC will present this program to the legislature and say it is important but Waller said their number-one issue overall is increasing competitiveness and providing a qualified and skilled workforce that can match training to business.

MEC has or supports a variety of programs to help achieve this goal including the Jobs for Mississippi Graduates program, the STAR Student and Teacher program, the Mississippi Scholars and Mississippi Scholars Tech Master program available here, the Get On The Grid program and Leadership Mississippi.

Information on all these and more is available at the MEC website, www.mec.ms.

“The programs today will require change,” Walller said, but “We cannot afford to miss the future.”