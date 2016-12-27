Get ready for city elections

New Albany, Myrtle and Blue Springs will hold city elections with primaries next May 2.

Candidates may start qualifying Jan. 2 and the deadline is March 3. The general election will be June 6 and new officials will take office July 3.

Elective offices in New Albany are mayor, police chief, four ward aldermen and one alderman-at-large. The city clerk is now appointed although it was elective for many years..