Holiday to affect government office closings, solid-waste collection
The New Year’s holiday will affect local governmental office closings as well as some solid-waste collection days.
New Albany municipal government offices will close Friday and Monday, Dec. 30 and Jan. 2, in observance of the New Year’s holiday.
This will mean changes in city garbage collection routes. After Christmas, both the Thursday and Friday, Dec. 29 and 30, routes will be collected on Thursday, Dec. 29. The Monday, Jan. 2, route will be picked up Tuesday, Jan. 3, and the normal Tuesday route will be picked up Wednesday, Jan. 4, instead.
Union County governmental offices will close only Monday, Jan. 2, for the New Year’s holiday.
This year, because of the way the days fall, there will be no change in county solid-waste collection routes for any of the days before and after New Year’s Day.
