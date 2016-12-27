 

Hospital helps Good Samaritans

By on December 27, 2016 in News

good-samaritan-donation-2017

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County recently hosted a food and donation drive for the Good Samaritan Center.   Colleagues donated canned and packaged foods, along with over $500.  Pictured are Olivia Bennett, left, Community/Occupational Health Coordinator at Baptist Union and Good Samaritan Director, Peggy Hitt.

About New Albany Gazette

View all posts by New Albany Gazette