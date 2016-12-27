A look at noteworthy stories from 2016

2016 was a year of predominantly good news for New Albany and Union County. Many stories reflected growth and progress while only a few involved crime or negative news.

Below are some of the year’s noteworthy events as selected by the staff.

January

Zaxby’s opens

Nearly a year after purchasing property in New Albany, Zaxby’s opened its doors Monday, Jan. 11, to hungry patrons. Customers were lined up in the drive thru before the restaurant opened. Some patrons had to wait on Park Plaza Drive to enter the parking lot.

Zaxby’s, which has more than 600 locations, specializes in chicken wings, chicken tenders, sandwiches and salads. It was founded in Statesboro, Ga., in 1990.

The restaurant was recruited to New Albany by Retail Strategies of Birmingham, Ala.

Museum expansion well behind schedule

The Union County Heritage Museum expansion was confirmed to be behind schedule at 40 percent completion but still headed for a March 22 finish date according to museum director Jill Smith.

The $1.1 million construction was to nearly triple the size of the museum, adding exhibit space, a Faulkner library, larger meeting room, administrative and storage space. The addition of displays and other items drove the cost up at least a few hundred thousand dollars more.

“The cultural display is our current focus and it will be really good,” Smith said. That display will recognize artistic accomplishments of some local residents who have not been so honored as well as others who have.

Borden Deal, sometimes overshadowed by William Faulkner, will see more prominence, she said. Others are people such as Gale Kirkpatrick, Bobby Wood, The Dukes, Roy Caldwell, Stephanie Saul and Hudson Hickman; her list is actually longer than that.

Smith is also excited about the “The Way We Work” exhibit honoring jobs and industry. “”It’s pretty wonderful,” she said. “After all, Futorian and, more recently, Toyota came here because of the work ethic of people here.”

As of this date, the expansion is still not complete and may be as much as a year late.

Toyota sponsors Pre-K learning unit at NAES

New Albany Elementary pre-kindergarten students have a new tool to explore and improve motor skills and early literacy, thanks to the generosity of Toyota Motor Manufacturing Mississippi.

A “Roll, Match, Read” unit was installed at the school and remained for the rest of the semester.

The unit was created by the Mississippi Children’s Museum to add to their outreach programs as a rental service and Toyota has paid $7,000 to have the exhibit here.

The 16-foot-wide exhibit has a “roll” section with adjustable magnetic tracks and balls that children can rearrange in order to see the different results. The “match” section uses shapes and figures to improve motor skills and the “read” section has a book nook and shelves with reading material. The exhibit also has peeking holes, crawl holes, puppets and other ways to engage the children.

The various facets are designed to help teach letter recognition, sound differentiation, reading readiness, shapes and colors, cause and effect and motor and social skills.

“The kids are already excited about this,” Principal Jamey Wright said. “It is probably something we never would have had without Toyota.”

Snow

Although it snowed hard for a brief time early Friday, Jan. 22, New Albany received only about an inch of coverage and the streets, hazardous before 7 a.m., were mostly clear by 8. Most business was back to usual by noon. Still, what little snow we received made for some picturesque scenes.

February

Officials work on plan for school emergencies

Concerned by recent school bomb threats in the area, New Albany school officials have begun work on new comprehensive, detailed plans to deal with emergency situations.

The situation is not that dire; the school system does have a plan but officials have determined it needs updating and expanding.

Toward that end, Ford called a meeting Thursday including administrators, police, school transportation, resource officers and fire officials to discuss the problem.

County Superintendent Ken Basil reportedly held a similar meeting for his schools.

They agreed communication is key to any plan that involves evacuation of students, whether it is due to a bomb threat, natural or manmade disaster or some other danger.

What parents need to know now is that in the event of a threat and evacuation, word will be sent to parents by way of the school’s Twitter account and by reverse-911 phone calls, which can be made to all students’ numbers essentially simultaneously.

Parents also need to know that in the event of an evacuation students (and staff) probably will have to leave all belongings at the school and will not be able to return and get their vehicles until officials have cleared the area.

Library cuts services due to increasing expenses, lack of funding

As of the end of February, the Union County Library System effected a reduction in hours of operation and personnel hours, due to increased concerns over its budget.

The Union County Library Administrative Board of Trustees sent out a letter all staff detailing the changes. Effective Feb. 29, the Jennie Stephens Smith Library, located at 219 King Street, saw the following changes in hours:

Monday – closed

Tuesday and Thursday – 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday and Friday – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday – closed

Before, the library was open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday.

In addition, substitute employees no longer work evenings and Saturdays, except to replace full-time employees who are ill, on vacation or otherwise absent. The five regular full-time employees staff all regular hours.

The Myrtle Library, also part of the county system, did not see any changes in its hours of operation.

According to the letter, a decrease in the amount of funding in recent years, compounded by increases in expenses, has led to a deficit in its payroll.

While revenue has remained relatively flat over the last 13 years, the board wrote, personnel costs have gone up 38 percent. Other operating costs, such as utilities and phone and Internet service have seen large increases. The library’s bill utility bill is often $1,000 a month and its AT&T bill is $2,000 per month.

The library averages approximately 5,000 visitors per month, mostly residents of New Albany. Many of these visitors, however, are out-of-towners who travelled along the Tanglefoot Trail or come to patron downtown shops and restaurants.

Group seeking support to establish animal shelter

A local group of citizens seeking to establish an animal shelter in Union County have moved a few steps closer to their goal in recent months.

Known as the Union County Humane Society, the group said it has received nearly 5,000 signatures from New Albany and Union County residents to help form the society. Spokesmen for the group said that, thanks to private donations, it has recently reached its non-profit status. The previous Saturday, in fact, the group received $1,200 and collected several animal-related items in donations at a fundraiser at Wal-Mart.

Emilee Bennett, president of UCHS, has developed a board of directors to help with the legal and organizational aspects of running the society. The group is currently making preparations to eventually seek support from local city and county governments in order to receive funding.

In the meantime, the society is operating on a foster-only basis. According to spokesmen, responsible caretakers accept animals into their homes and care for them until a proper adoption can take place.

The group continues to seek funding to properly vaccinate animals, provide medication and flea/tick/heartworm prevention, spay and neuter animals, care for wounded and abused animals, and provide food and other supplies needed for pets.

A percentage of the money earned is also being put into a building fund for the future.

Donations (supplies like beds, blankets, litter, towels, etc.) can be dropped off between the hours of 8 to 5 on weekdays at the Union County Fairgrounds Extension Office. To help fund the organization, you can click the donate button at the top of the Facebook page “Union County MS Needs a Humane Society.”

March

Number of candidates in Myrtle special alderman election keeps shrinking

First it was three candidates, then two, and now one.

Because the number of candidates is down to one, no election will be needed March 15 to fill the vacant alderman’s seat for the Town of Myrtle.

The election had been set after Alderman David Brown submitted his resignation. Because he had moved out of Myrtle he could no longer hold office.

Initially, three people qualified to run for Brown’s vacant seat: Randall Darling, who is retired from the New Albany Light, Gas and Water Department; Lisa Galloway, who is a nurse and manager of Sunshine Inn; and Jason Howell, who is pastor at Amaziah Baptist Church.

Then, Union County Circuit Clerk Phyllis Stanford reported that Darling is not a qualified elector, that is, registered to vote in the Village of Myrtle, so he is not eligible to run.

This week it was learned that Galloway was not qualified either, leaving only Howell.

Howell was sworn into office at the April town board meeting.

Howell will be one of five aldermen, who all serve at large rather than from wards. Other current Myrtle aldermen include Fleurette Ausburn, Jeanette Thomas, Carolyn McCuiston and Micheal Canerdy, who also serves as vice-mayor. Joe Rials is mayor.

Highway pioneer, legislator, attorney John Pennebaker dies

He was Mississippi’s youngest mayor before, and chancery clerk after, at a time the county particularly needed someone reliable, but the single accomplishment he probably will be most remembered for is championing a state four-lane highway program.

John David Pennebaker died in March at age 72 having been in failing health for some time.

Pennebaker was elected Mayor of New Albany in 1969 when he was only 25. That made him the youngest mayor in the state at the time. He won re-election in 1973 but resigned in 1975 to run for the legislature.

Pennebaker represented District 14 from 1976 to 1992 when he decided to spend more time at home with family.

Somewhat unexpectedly, Pennebaker returned briefly to politics in 1999 when he was appointed temporary chancery clerk following the resignation of the current clerk.

But the Four-Lane Highway Bill of 1987, as it was called, drew him the most praise.

The program was then estimated to cost $1.6 billion and expected to build 1,077 miles of four-lane highways over a 14- year period. It was called one of the most comprehensive in the country.

Pennebaker, and McCoy, were so successful persuading people around the state of the value of the program that they were able to see the veto of the-Gov. Bill Alain overridden.

Today, economic development officials refer to the program as being a key factor in advancing the state and as an example point to the Toyota plant at Blue Springs that likely never would have been here without the I-22 designation that came out of the plan.

Hospital half century old

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County, formerly Union County General Hospital, turned 50 years old this month. Over the years the hospital has seen repeated expansion and added new services under the stewardship of the Baptist organization.

Old Tallahatchie Bridge removed

The Tallahatchie River Bridge on Martintown Road, estimated to have been built in the 1930s, was disassembled as crews prepared to remove the last pieces of the bridge so a new replacement could be constructed. The cost was to be $780,000 and the road was to be closed for several months while the construction goes on. This necessitated a nine-mile detour for some.

Main Street director leaves

Director of New Albany Main Street Association Vickie Duke submitted her resignation March 15. She left to take a position with the American Cancer Society.

She had served as director for the past 10 years working with downtown projects such as Holiday Open House and creating award-winning events including Arts, Beats and Eats. She has served as manager of the Magnolia Civic Center, co-coordinator of the Keep New Albany/Union County Beautiful program and City Beautification where she has help implement the decorative street signs and building lights downtown throughout the city.

April

State confirms road repairs to come

Area drivers were told they should see some better road conditions later this year, specifically in downtown New Albany and on I-22 through the city limits.

The first project was repair to the bridges on I-22 over Carter and Central Avenue and nearby over the Tallahatchie River.

Work still needed to be done to repair damage where the bridges were widened to bring them up to Interstate status.

Of perhaps more interest was resurfacing Bankhead Street, or Hwy. 178, inside the city limits of New Albany.

This past year, Northern District Transportation Commissioner Mike Taggert said the street, badly in need of repair, would be resurfaced by 2017 and, if the department incurred no large unexpected expenses over the winter, in 2016.

Bankhead Street is the state’s responsibility because it is still a state highway.

City gets $100,000 from legislative bond action

It appeared the City of New Albany would $100,000 from the state legislature as part of a nearly $250 million bond bill that passed both houses.

The pork smorgasbord included items from multi-million allotments to universities to money for intersection safety lights.

New Albany’s funds were listed as designated for “landscaping or for work on the Tanglefoot Trail in that area.”

New Albany received $175,000 this past year, much of which was used to construct a small outdoor stage behind the Park Along the River with an access road to be cut through the park arboretum.

Another $100,000 grant came from the state wildlife, fisheries and parks. This money was used to, it is hoped, finally fix the problem of flooding on Main Street under the Tanglefoot Trail bridge, which has occurred as far back as anyone’s memory.

Main Street gets new director

Carly Wilbanks of New Albany has been named the director of the New Albany Main Street Association.

Wilbanks attended Northeast Mississippi Community College and Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Science in Educational Psychology. During her time at MSU, Wilbanks served as the secretarial assistant to Dr. Byron Williams. In 2015, Wilbanks worked at Pacifica Enterprises, Inc. in Rancho Santa Fe, Calif. as the administrative assistant to the chief financial officer and was most recently employed at Rutledge and Davis, P.L.L.C.

“Carly brings a wealth of knowledge of planning and executing projects and events,” said Bob Spencer, president of the New Albany Main Street Association board of directors. “She is a great fit for this position.”

Wilbanks served as the event coordinator for the Special Olympics at MSU and has experience in retail sales and fundraising. She was engaged to Van Cooper of New Albany and they later married.

May

East Union honors ultimate Urchin

East Union Attendance Center formally named the north entrance to the school James Curtis Greenhill Drive as the school paid tribute to his many years as educator and coach.

Greenhill came to East Union in the fall of 1961 when school consolidation took place in Union County, having been on staff at Jericho. Greenhill spent over 33 years at East Union teaching and also coached for most of his tenure there.

It was Greenhill who came up with the idea of the Urchin to represent the school as mascot.

“The name came from Greek mythology. I was a history teacher and so the Greek god of the sea had daughters that rode sea horses,” Greenhill said. “The East Union school letters matched the name Epic Urchins so it just sort of fell together. We were the first school in America to be called the Urchins. I was awfully proud of that.”

Greenhill also was instrumental in the school colors of brown and gold for East Union, which was, and continued to be, rather unique among schools.

City police to add bike patrols

City police announced they were going to institute a bicycle patrol on a limited basis, following consultation with the mayor and board.

Chief Chris Robertson said the idea has been talked about for some time but now seemed ideal as a way of dealing with downtown illegal parking.

Bike officers also patrol other appropriate areas such as Tallahatchie Trails, possibly Tanglefoot Trail within the city limits, the parks, sportsplex and at special festivals and other public events.

To begin with, the bike patrol would only be used one day a week normally, from April to October, and officers would need to work in pairs for safety reasons. Days would be randomly changed.

Lane closures slow traffic on I-22

The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced that construction crews would be alternately closing the eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 78 at the Little Tallahatchie River and at Carter and Central Avenues in Union County for a bridge deck repair project.

Additionally, the Carter and Central Avenue entrance ramp on Highway 78 westbound would be closed. Crews were expected to begin the repairs on Thursday, May 12, and the project was expected to be complete in the fall. The contractor that was selected for the project is Century Construction.

June

Summer of Music kicks off

What the City of New Albany dubbed “A Summer of Music” kicked off with a night of rock and roll from some hometown favorites and blues-rock by a Grammy-winning recording artist.

W.C. Handy Award-winning bluesman Alvin Youngblood Hart headlined the first concert of the 10-week Levitt AMP series Saturday, June 4 at the Park Along the River in New Albany. New Albany’s own “The Dukes” opened the show at dusk.

The Levitt AMP series provided 10 weeks of free concerts from June 4 through Aug. 6 at the Park Along the River in New Albany. Each concert was set to begin at dusk on Saturday evenings, with the exception of June 24, which was a Friday night, due to the scheduling of the Freedom Fest on June 25.

The Levitt AMP series is a program put forth by the Mimi and Mortimer Levitt Foundation designed to invigorate public spaces through cultural and musical events. AMP is an acronym that stands for “AMPLIFY, MUSIC and PLACE”. This past year, the City of New Albany was one of 15 communities chosen in a national competition to receive funding for a free outdoor concert series.

All of the concerts are free and open to the public and are funded by Mimi and Mortimer Levitt Foundation, The City of New Albany and local and regional sponsors.

Ceremony honors late Ward Three Alderman Tommie Beasley

A ceremony was held to formally dedicate the monument to late Ward Three Alderman Tommie Beasley, adjacent to the spray park he fought for.

Family members and friends gathered for the brief ceremony that was punctuated by the noise of children enjoying the spray park nearby, a testament to its value to the community.

Beasley’s widow, Frances, welcomed everyone with a few brief words. Brenda Farr, Frances’ sister, sang an a capella hymn and Mrs. Beasley’s great-nephew, Christopher Farr, offered prayer.

Also, current Ward Three Alderman Kevin Dale White and Ward One Alderman Jeff Olson spoke about how honored they were to know and serve with Beasley, who died this past year.

Beasley, New Albany’s first African-American alderman, had long been an advocate for recreational activities for local children and was particularly interested in the city’s building a public swimming pool. When officials dubbed the multi-million cost not practical for now, Beasley then pushed for the spray park.

July

Baptist Hospital rated among top three in country

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County was recognized as one of the top three hospitals in the entire United States in terms of high-value healthcare.

The hospital was the recipient of this year’s Premier QUEST Award for top performance in the six areas measured by Premier. The award was presented at the Premier annual conference in National Harbor, Md. June20-24

The other two recipients were Memorial Hospital Miramar in Miramar, Fla. and West Georgia Medical Center in LaGrange, Ga.

Not only did BMH-Union County excel in six of six categories, but this is the second consecutive year they have done so. “We are the only hospital in the nation to do that two years consecutively,” CEO and Administrator Walter Grace said.

The measured area BMH excelled in are cost and efficiency, inpatient and outpatient evidence-based care, mortality, safety, patient experience and appropriate hospital use.

Lightning damages church

An apparent lightning strike damaged Calvary United Methodist Church on a Monday. Fire appeared restricted to the attic with mostly smoke and some water damage to the building. Fire officials investigated and noted that if the blaze had not been spotted immediately about someone in the vicinity the church likely could have been lost.

Racial unity meeting held

In the wake of the tragic deaths of five police officers in Dallas, as well as Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge, La. and Philando Castile in St. Paul, Minn., local New Albany residents came together on a Sunday afternoon to promote racial unity in the local community.

New Albany resident Kaye Parks organized a prayer session at 1:15 p.m. Sunday through social media, with support from New Albany Police Chief Chris Robertson and New Albany’s mayor and board of aldermen. Citizens across all racial boundaries attended the prayer session.

“We just wanted to be proactive in our community and not let all the anger and hate that’s dividing the world to divide us here,” Parks said about the session. “We want to promote harmony in New Albany because that’s the only way we can solve the problems we see out in the world today.”

Director requested for civic center

The Magnolia Civic Center, moving into its 18th year and seeing growing success, may have a director serving at least part-time.

A request from the civic center commission was brought to aldermen at their July meeting Tuesday.

BNA Bank Vice-President Mike Staten spoke to the board in his role as chairman of the Magnolia Civic Center Commission. He has been on the board for the 17 years of the facility’s existence, when it was donated to the city and renovated from being the Cine’ movie theater.

“Since 1999 we have seen a lot of changes,” he said. “The board and I appreciate the backing we have received from the city.”

Staten noted that the civic center has hosted “everything from weddings to Broadway” and has been good for our children as well as multiple uses for the community.

“As you know we are a volunteer board,” Staten told the aldermen. In the past, the commission had paid $5,000 annually to the New Albany Main Street Association to book the center and keep up with repairs.

“We’ve kind of come to the point of needing someone at least part-time,” he said. A part-time director could do what Main Street has been asked to do as well as applying for grants and bringing in more local and out-of-town events to enhance quality of life here.

The civic center has been getting $40,000 annually from the city with a large part going for utilities, plus the amount to Main Street.

“We are asking for a $32,000 increase,” he said. Of that, $26,000 would be for the part-time director’s salary, $2,000 for support and $4,000 for other needed materials.

The hiring of a director would eliminate the need for $5,000 to Main Street and, although it was not pointed out Tuesday, the expense for renovating the civic center has finally been paid off, potentially freeing up about $66,000 that was spent on it each year.

“The job would probably be more than 20 hours, to be quite honest,” Staten said. “The MCC board would do the guideline and hiring, if that’s what you want.”

Martintown bridge opens

Residents in the Martintown area got some good news: county supervisors announced the new bridge over the Tallahatchie River on CR 86 was officially opened.

The new bridge replaced one estimated to be about 70 years and brought here, used, from another part of the state. Its condition had deteriorated and it was deemed safe only for reduced-weight loads. The new bridge, finished ahead of schedule, was built by N. L. Carson of Carthage at a bid cost of $785,601.80.

During the approximately five-month construction period, residents who lived on the south side of the bridge had to detour from Martintown Road by way of CR 88, 94 or 101 to Hwy. 15 South. County Road 87 was not recommended because it turns into Owen Road and includes curves, stop signs, speed bumps and residential areas, but that turned out to be the route many used.

August

Baptist Healthcare sells Healthplex to local Flex Fitness

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County announced the Baptist HealthPlex would transition to a new owner effective Aug. 1.

Flex Fitness, LLP was to take over operations as of 12:01 a.m., Aug. 1. Their long- term goal is to make enhancements to the facility, and make the transition a seamless one for members.

According to the secretary of state’s office the general partners of Flex Fitness, which was incorporated in July, are Crystal Ann Young and Terry Robert Young.

Baptist CEO and Administrator Walter Grace said that Baptist had invested over $400,000 into enhancing the Baptist HealthPlex since taking ownership of the facility in 2006. Membership had climbed from 708 members when Baptist purchased the HealthPlex to 1,139 members, which is a 60 percent increase.

Although Baptist has the exceptional ability to manage hospitals, Grace stated that “the decision to change ownership was based on our honest evaluation that another owner, with a devoted focus on managing wellness and fitness centers, would be a better choice for the community. With the many changes quickly taking place in health care, our full attention needs to be devoted to management and growth of the hospital.”

Emerald Mississippi has ribbon-cutting for furniture plant on Denmill Road

The Washington-based company held a formal ribbon cutting after a nearly $2 million renovation of the almost-derelict former Hickory Springs facility.

About half the funding came from TVA and MDA sources and the rest from Emerald. The company is leasing the plant from Union County and in the process of buying it.

“We think we can make as good a product here as anywhere in the world,” CEO and owner David Beckmann told those present. “We want to be a company known for its integrity. We want to hire and retain the best people.”

The home furnishings company had long been dealing in imports but Beckmann said, “We felt it was time to bring some jobs back here.”

Parent company Emerald Home Furnishings has been selling an assortment of home furnishing items for more than 50 years, and has been using a warehouse at the Denmill Industrial Park that is part of the Emerald property for distribution nearly a year. This is their first venture into manufacturing upholstered furniture.

Baptist opens cancer treatment center

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County added another service that will allow area residents to receive treatment here without driving to other cities.

Baptist officials formally opened a new cancer treatment center, the result of a $600,000 renovation to the former emergency department.

Cancer patients have been able to receive care through the Jones Clinic but the new center will provide a wide range of treatment options short of extensive radiation therapy.

The center will be staffed by well-known and respected oncologists C. Michael Jones, M.D., Brent Mullins, M.D., Shailesh Satpute, M.D., and Oncology Certified Family Nurse Practitioner Kim Hardin.

The center includes five exam rooms, a large open treatment room with eight recliners, and comprehensive oncology services such as chemotherapy and infusion services. Baptist staff said patients also will have access to research trials, financial assistance and information. A parking area has been paved and designated for the center in the former emergency department lot.

Union Countians help flood victims

A truck was filled before leaving with an estimated $25,000 in donated goods that left for Louisiana to aid victims of the extensive flooding there. The project was organized by the Rutledge and Davis Law Office and Blake and Alyson Roberts of Roberts Trucking,

September

East side of town sees new retail projects

Work is under way on a new retail and commercial project on East Bankhead Street.

The project, being done by Pear Tree Plaza owner Mike Bailey, is between the post office and Dollar General store, but its size is deceptive based on what passersby can see from Bankhead Street. The property goes back and behind both adjacent lots, tripling the actual space compared to what is visible from the street.

According to plans filed with the city building inspector’s office, the project will include 5,000 square feet of retail space roughly parallel to the post office.

Behind that will be a storage facility including 7,000 square feet of climate-controlled space and 6,000 square feed of non-climate-controlled space, the latter in two buildings.

Cooper Park gets street clock

Already popular Cooper Park in the historic downtown part of New Albany gained another attraction with the addition of a street clock.

The Verdin clock, about 18 feet tall, was donated by Renasant Bank to the New Albany Main Street Association.

The park itself belongs to the Cooper Family and was the site of the former Van-Atkins store destroyed by fire several years ago. In 2002, the Cooper family members agreed to allow the city to use the area for a public park.

Renasant New Albany President Michael Brown told those at the dedication ceremony Wednesday morning the clock is the result of a project ranging over nearly two years.

It was brought to his attention by Main Street members and their partnership “worked hard to get this.”

The clock is placed in the center of the park, where the fountain formerly was, and is lighted so it can be seen at night.

October

Camp Creek turned into walkway beside library parking lot

Paul Smithey Construction crews worked to install large culverts in the creek beside the library parking lot. The project, partially funded by a parks and wildlife grant, will provide slightly more parking space and is part of efforts to stem the flooding on Main Street that has been occurring more than 50 years. The area will eventually be landscaped and walking paths established to direct Tanglefoot Trail visitors to the Main Street and downtown area. Sometime after the festival this weekend was over, a large box culvert was to be installed under Main Street beneath the Tanglefoot Trail bridge.

County administrator returns

Terry Johnson returned as county administrator – but on a part-time basis.

After serving as administrator for many years, Johnson decided to retire this spring.

However, the Mississippi Public Employee Retirement System (PERS) allows a retired employee to work a maximum of 20 hours per week part-time, after a waiting period, without a reduction in retirement benefits.

Working half-time appears to be a fairly common practice among state government retirees.

Gazette to move

The New Albany Gazette announced they would be moving to a permanent location.

Now, the Gazette office is at 130 W. Bankhead St. in downtown New Albany.

The address is the former office of Jed Morris Realty and, for many years, Hamilton Hardware.

The mailing address, telephone numbers and email addresses for the Gazette did not change.

For the past six months the Gazette has operated out of temporary offices in the Bramlitt Shopping Center between Rite-Aid and Subway.

The former New Albany Gazette building on Carter Avenue was sold to Barnes Crossing Chevrolet earlier this year because only a small part of the building was being used after printing of the newspaper moved to Tupelo. It was demolished this past week.

City officials work to deal with ‘good’ problem of downtown parking

The city’s increasing prosperity has brought added growth and revenue, but also “growing pains.” One such “pain” is the limited amount of downtown parking.

“This is something that can’t be changed quickly,” Police Chief Chris Robertson said, but his department has been tasked with reducing the problem.

One factor that kept coming up was employees of downtown businesses parking on Bankhead and Main streets, taking up spaces that could be used by tourists and other visitors coming here to eat and shop. Compounding that problem was that many of the employees would not use parking spaces in front of their business, but instead block spaces in front of a nearby business.

To help fight this, city officials enacted an ordinance limiting parking to two hours between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The area affected was Bankhead Street from the river bridge to about the courthouse, Main Street from Fred’s to the Tanglefoot Trail bridge, and the short section of Railroad Avenue just north of Bankhead.

At first, only signs were posted. When that was not effective enough, the police department created a bicycle patrol that could monitor illegal parking in addition to their other patrol duties.

But the ordinance created another problem.

“The last thing we want to do is ticket out-of-town people who want to come here to spend money,” the chief said.

What police and aldermen came up with is a sort of friendly warning card, but apparently at least some local merchants and others are not aware of this and do not know to inform visitors concerned about having to move their cars every two hours or receiving a ticket.

The card tells visitors about the two-hour parking limit but also has a map showing where extended parking is available, thanking them for their visit and cooperation, and providing a phone number to call if they need help.

For the most part, it is only repeat offenders who will end up paying fines, the chief said, and he wants to get the word out so visitors can be reassured they can shop without ending up having to pay a fine.

City officials have at least talked about bringing back parking meters, which would be expensive, but apparently have little interest in doing so now if the courtesy cards serve their purpose.

November

Work starts on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

The New Albany building inspector’s office issued a construction permit for the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and site preparation for the popular restaurant had begun well before the end of the day. The location is beside the end of Coulter Cove, facing I-22. The restaurant is expected to open in May.

Long-time Baptist Hospital employee retires

If there is one central pillar in the structure of Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County, it is administrative director Barbara Owens. She only missed being the sole original employee left in the hospital by about six months but is still marking her 50th year of service to the hospital and community – longer than anyone else.

She retired this month.

“The hole she leaves will be huge,” said BMH risk manager Mary Foley for a Mississippi Hospital Association story, and who has worked with Barbara 44 years. “She has impacted every department, the physicians and the patients. She’s mentored countless interns and encouraged them to pursue their careers. She literally molded the culture of our hospital.”

The hospital was run by the county until 1987 when the Baptist Healthcare System began to manage it and then signed a long-term lease in 1989. “Baptist gave us a lot of services we didn’t have,” she said.

Recently, Owens’ duties included infection control, health management and risk, pharmacy, radiology, the lab, hospitalist and others.

There is, not surprisingly, no one to take her place. “Janet Flake will be director of quality and compliance and Will Gossett will get clinical services,” she said.

Cracker Barrel coming confirmed

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store officials formally confirmed that the popular restaurant will open in New Albany.

Breeanna Straessle, manager, corporate communications, said in the announcement, “ I can officially confirm for you – though you’ve already figured it out – we are coming to New Albany and are thrilled about it! We broke ground on Monday.”

Straessle said the target opening date is May 2017 and the restaurant will hire more than 175 full- and part-time employees.

The approximately $2 million building will comprise more than 10,000 square feet (including the traditional front porch) and be able to sit 180 guests at one time.

“All our stores have antique décor on the walls (no replicas), which we customize to the local community. Our design team will begin working on the New Albany store in the coming weeks now that we’ve broken ground,” she said.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store began in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn. Founder Dan Ervins wanted a better way for his family gas station to serve the needs of travelers along the new Interstate, especially since much of what was available at exits was only fast food. He thought people might appreciate the comfort and charm of the old country stores that were being pushed out of business and history has proved him right.

The New Albany restaurant will be at 319 Coulter Cove, beside the Hampton Inn and off Coulter Drive and Hwy. 30 West.

December

Work complete on Tanglefoot Trail flood control project

Work was completed this past week on a $200,000 culvert project to prevent flooding of Main Street under the Tanglefoot Trail bridge, a problem that had plagued the city for well over a half century. Mayor Tim Kent said the new, large culvert apparently works since it not only prevented overflow during a flash flood period Tuesday, but never really was at more than half capacity. A grant-funded project connected to this was burying culverts in the creek beside the library parking lot, converting the area into a downtown access path.

44-year-old Gazette building is no more

The old New Albany Gazette, as most people know it, on Carter Avenue was gone. Built in 1972, the building was sold to Barnes Crossing Automotive earlier this year and will make way for more display area. The Gazette is now situated at 130 W. Bankhead St. in the former Hamilton Hardware building.