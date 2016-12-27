Museum grant to cover Creative Spirit exhibit

A grant from Mississippi Arts Commission has made possible the design of a new exhibit at the Union County Heritage Museum in New Albany. The $3,500 grant was used to help pay Malone Exhibit Design and Fabrication Firm in Atlanta, Ga. for work on the Creative Spirits of Union County design and Inspire Quest Exhibit for children.

Included in the Creative Spirits exhibit are people from Union County who have done creative work in fields ranging from writing and literature to film to fashion design, and from architecture to invention and much more.

The design has been done through a series of collaborations with Malone staff and committee and staff of the museum. “We want the visitor experience for this exhibit to be the discovery that we all are creative in some way, and that the next creative person that we celebrate in our community could be them, said Jill Smith, museum director. The design has incorporated many hands-on features that will allow the visitor, young and old, to have the “creative experience.” “We celebrate the people from the Union County area who have gone beyond the borders of the county to express creativity in many ways. It will be a lovely and exciting exhibit when completed and we are very grateful to the Mississippi Arts Commission for supporting the design process,” said Smith. The next step is to find funding for the fabrication and installation of the exhibit.

People included in this exhibit are writers William Faulkner, Borden Deal, Stephanie Saul, Margaret Shannon, Martha Swain, Musicians Bobby Wood, Mosley and Johnson, Elder Roma Wilson, the Rev. Leon Pinson, Billy Ball, The Dukes, Paid in Full, The Pannell Brothers, Roy Caldwell, Steamboat Fulton, Zeke Listenbee; film makers David Dillard, Hudson Hickman; fashion designer Gayle Kirkpatrick, architect Ted Porter, and other innovators, inventors and visual artists.

The planned exhibit will be a wonderful way to educate, entertain and inspire, which is part of the museum’s mission, Smith said.