 

One combined issue of Gazette again this week

By on December 27, 2016 in News

The New Albany Gazette is publishing only one combined Wednesday-Friday issue this week because of the New Year’s holiday.

Today’s issue is our New Year’s edition including noteworthy stories of the past year as well as news and features normally seen in the Friday paper.

Normal news and advertising deadlines for the Wednesday edition will apply next week.

