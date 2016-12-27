Retired educators present Hill with grant

Mrs. Corie Hill, Special Education teacher at New Albany High School, has been selected to receive one of six grants awarded to educators in Mississippi Public Schools for the spring semester of 2017 by Retired Education Personnel of Mississippi.

Mrs. Hill will use the grant for projects involving her students in learning basic life skills, such as sweeping, mopping, vacuuming, cooking, making a bed, and washing and folding laundry, among many others. She will buy reading material and a reading/math curriculum to follow in her class. She plans to involve her students in the processes of learning to shop from a budgeted amount, checking out at the supermarket, and ordering their own food at a restaurant. Mrs. Hill states, “Success in our class is defined as always doing your best, setting goals and believing in yourself. As their educator, I will teach my kids the social skills necessary to show their own uniqueness.”

Upon granting the award, Rickie Vaughn, treasurer of Retired Education Personnel of Mississippi, commended Mrs. Hill for her efforts and diligence in her career as an esteemed educator in Mississippi.”

Mrs. Hill is the wife of Coach Jake Hill, Head Coach of the New Albany Bulldogs football team. They now live in New Albany with their five children. She is a native of Jonesboro, Arkansas, and holds a degree in Corporate Finance, graduating cum laude from Arkansas State University. Her teacher certification in special education is from the University of Mississippi. She returned to school because she always had the heart to teach students with special needs. She was a member of the Oxford School District before joining the faculty at New Albany High School.

Mrs. Hill will be the speaker for the meeting of Retired Educators of Union County on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, when she will share more about her project. All Retired Educators are encouraged to attend at 10 a.m. at the BNA Meeting Room.