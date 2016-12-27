What’s the top New Year’s resolution?
As the new year begins, it is a time when many people decide they want new beginnings in their own lives, striving to do better than the year before.
While there are infinite possibilities, several resolutions appear in the list of most popular ones year after year.
Below is the past year’s list as compiled by the A. C. Nielsen survey company.
Top 10 Resolutions
Stay fit and healthy 37%
Lose weight 32%
Enjoy life to the fullest 28%
Spend less, save more 25%
Spend more time with family and friends 19%
Get organized 18%
Will not make any resolutions 16%
Learn something new/new hobby 14%
Travel more 14%
Read more 12%
Of course it takes more than good intentions to stick with most of these resolutions, and many are broken within weeks if not days.
To compare with the list above, here are the resolutions most likely to not make it.
Top most often broken resolutions
Lose Weight and Get Fit
Quit Smoking
Learn Something New
Eat Healthier and Diet
Get Out of Debt and Save Money
Spend More Time with Family
Travel to New Places
Be Less Stressed
Volunteer
Drink Less
