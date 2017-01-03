 

Banker visits EXCEL class

By on January 3, 2017 in Education

banker-tyler-basil

Tyler Basil of BNA Bank spoke to fifth grade students in Ninabeth Capaning’s EXCEL classes on Tuesday, November 1 as part of “A Banker in Every Classroom”.  He helped students understand about simple interest, how to write checks, and his job as a loan officer.  “A Banker in Every Classroom”, which is the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 4, is a project sponsored by the Mississippi Bankers Association to bring financial education to students in grades K through 12 in Mississippi’s public and private schools.  The project was developed by the MBA in response to the critical need for more financial education in Mississippi schools and communities. 

About New Albany Gazette

View all posts by New Albany Gazette