Banker visits EXCEL class

Tyler Basil of BNA Bank spoke to fifth grade students in Ninabeth Capaning’s EXCEL classes on Tuesday, November 1 as part of “A Banker in Every Classroom”. He helped students understand about simple interest, how to write checks, and his job as a loan officer. “A Banker in Every Classroom”, which is the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 4, is a project sponsored by the Mississippi Bankers Association to bring financial education to students in grades K through 12 in Mississippi’s public and private schools. The project was developed by the MBA in response to the critical need for more financial education in Mississippi schools and communities.