Banker visits EXCEL class
By New Albany Gazette on January 3, 2017 in Education
Tyler Basil of BNA Bank spoke to fifth grade students in Ninabeth Capaning’s EXCEL classes on Tuesday, November 1 as part of “A Banker in Every Classroom”. He helped students understand about simple interest, how to write checks, and his job as a loan officer. “A Banker in Every Classroom”, which is the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 4, is a project sponsored by the Mississippi Bankers Association to bring financial education to students in grades K through 12 in Mississippi’s public and private schools. The project was developed by the MBA in response to the critical need for more financial education in Mississippi schools and communities.
About New Albany Gazette
Search
- Macedonia news December 27, 2016
- A look at noteworthy stories from 2016 December 27, 2016
- Macedonia news January 3, 2017
- Ingomar DARE class holds graduation January 3, 2017
- Hurricane news January 3, 2017
- Banker visits EXCEL class January 3, 2017
- New Albany school menu for Jan. 9-13 January 3, 2017
- Ingomar student contribute to humane society January 3, 2017
- Farm Bureau women win first place January 3, 2017
- It’s still not too late for a flu vaccination January 3, 2017
- Kaylyn Havrilla McClinton: I realize this comment was posted over two weeks a...
- Myke Britt: Someone asked "what has happened to our country"...
- Nonie: Margaret Gwendolyn Roberts McCraw - My Aunt Margar...
- Caleb Frederick: This is a great idea!...
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016 If you are interested in joining t...
east union East Union baseball East Union Basketball East Union Football East Union High School East Union Lady Urchins East Union Softball East Union Urchins featured ingomar Ingomar Baseball Ingomar Basketball Ingomar Falcons Ingomar High School Ingomar Lady Falcons Ingomar Softball Mitchell column Mitchell opinion MS Myrtle Myrtle Basketball Myrtle Hawks myrtle high school Myrtle Lady Hawks Myrtle Softball New Albany New Albany Basketball New Albany Bulldogs new albany football New Albany High School New Albany Lady Bulldogs New Albany soccer New Albany Softball sports Union County union county prep sports Union County Softball Union County sports West Union West Union Baseball West Union Basketball West Union Eagles West Union High School West Union Lady Eagles West Union Softball
Recent Comments