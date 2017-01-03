City schools increasing recycling involvement

New Albany Schools have become partners with Recycle New Albany to help in community recycling efforts with teachers, parents, administrators and students all working together to make this successful for our community.

Recycle New Albany Chairman Amy Livingston said New Albany Elementary School has implemented Recycle Wednesdays where students work to rinse and recycle plastic milk bottles from lunch. The school is also recycling paper and working towards recycling cardboard and aluminum. “Christy Littlejohn helps transport the recycling to the city recycling center,” she said. “Teachers and students are anxiously awaiting word from the city about containers to help with their efforts.”

Working with Littlejohn are April Hobson, Ninabeth Capaning, Jamey Wright and Amy Whiteside.

New Albany Middle School has a head start on the program.

They have been recycling plastic, paper, aluminum and cardboard for over a year. The city agreed to put a recycling container on their property at the end of last year, and now teachers and students use it daily to recycle.

“New Albany citizens can also drop off their recycling here, but it’s often full from the efforts of these environmentally conscious students and teachers,” Livingston said.

The Middle School has begun rinsing lunch milk bottles as well and is looking for other ways to reduce, reuse and recycle, she said. “NAMS now has new receptacles to use throughout the school for collecting paper, plastic and aluminum,” Livingston said. “Patrice Mason, Julie Eaton and Tracy Vainisi are among those who are constantly working to educate and promote environmental sustainability in their classrooms and across campus.

New Albany High School also is already involved in the recycling effort.

“They made huge strides in paper reduction last year when they went (almost) completely paperless,” she said. “All students have iPads and textbooks are online.” Paper is still used in some cases, but it is very minimal.

Under the direction of Betty Short, Jim Muncie and Lance Evans, NAHS hopes to begin a recycling program for plastic bottles, and has plans to promote recycling and increase efforts across campus. NAHS is in need of containers and receptacles on campus to help with their efforts.

Recycle New Albany has plans to work with the Career and Technical Center and their efforts in environmental sustainability as well.

The U.S. is the number-one trash-producing country in the world at 1,609 pounds per person per year,” Livingston said. “This means that five percent of the world’s people generate 40 percent of the world’s waste. Americans use 2,500,000 plastic bottles every hour! Most of them are thrown away!”

“Research shows that thriving communities not only have an active recycling/sustainability program where citizens care about their surroundings, but these communities also take care of their environment by caring for their animals properly.” Livingston said.

“There are leash laws that are enforced, dog parks and humane societies in these thriving communities. We must be conscious in our efforts for environmental sustainability,” she continued. “New Albany has made some progress in the last few years, but New Albany must have a Recycling Program and a Humane Society, if we are to continue to grow. Recycle, pick up your trash, and spay and neuter your pets are great ways to start.”