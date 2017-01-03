Cracker Barrel building taking shape
New Albany’s much-anticipated Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has gotten to the point of showing its familiar profile on Coulter Cove. The restaurant and store, expected to serve about 1,500 meals a day, is scheduled to open in May and add significantly to the city’s tourism and retail sales tax revenues.
