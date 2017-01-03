The Gazette has its own goals for year

This past week the Gazette listed an agenda of goals for the city and county that the newspaper wants to emphasize over the coming year.

The Gazette has another agenda, however: goals for itself.

The newspaper’s performance has been good, but there is always room for improvement.

Below are some of the concerns for the coming year.

• Being error-free. The Gazette’s error rate is small, but not perfect. Technology helps with typographical and grammatical errors but even more valuable is the staff’s familiarity with the community and its people.

• More concise stories, either shorter versions or broken up into manageable pieces. We have tried to be comprehensive in covering events but realize that the internet and 24-hour TV has shortened attention spans, and we want the stories to be read.

• More people and feature stories. This might require changing editorial priorities but we hope to recruit local people interested in contributing writing.

• Bringing back record items. Some people love them, some hate them but they are part of the baseline of the state of our community.

• More photos. People love photos; it’s that simple.

• Being more interactive with the community, especially throughout the county rather than just in New Albany. This may be the New Albany Gazette but it serves Union County and has an obligation to help in ways other than providing news.

• More school news and youth sports. This is still a partially untapped resource and can help develop future readership.

• Have a more consistent format for the content of the Gazette to help readers. Navigating through the Gazette is easy but as page count increases a standard format will help keep it that way.

• To make better use of electronic media. We have made strides in this area but have been too slow to pursue it.

• Finally, cementing the notion that, as always has been the case, a traditional community newspaper is the most reliable, objective and accurate source for local information.