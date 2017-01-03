Internet, social media class offered for small businesses
The Union County Extension Office will offer a workshop to help small businesses better take advantage of social media and web design.
“The Importance of a Web Presence Workshop’ will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Extension Office. It will be presented by Lauren-Colby Lindley, from the Center for Technology Outreach at Mississippi State University Extension Service.
Participants will learn about web-building programs, using Facebook pages and getting the most out of Twitter and Instagram for your business.
Information about Snapchat and Pinterest may be available as an option.
The class is open to anyone wanting to learn how to better promote their businesses on the web.
There is no charge to attend but participants must register by Jan. 20 because the class size will be limited to 10.
To register, call the Extension Office at 662-534-1916 or email Gina.wills@msstate.edu.
