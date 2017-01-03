Municipalities gear up for elections

Monday, technically, marked the first day incumbents and challengers could qualify to fun for office in municipal elections in New Albany, Myrtle, Blue Springs and Sherman, although it was also a legal holiday.

Anyone who wishes to run will have until 5 p.m. March 3 to qualify. This applies to both party and independent candidates, although some years ago independents had a later deadline than party hopefuls.

April 1 will be the deadline to register to vote in city elections, or to update registration information to reflect a name or address change.

Party primaries will be May 2 and a runoff will be needed for any race in which no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote. Runoffs will be two weeks later, on May 16.

The party primaries and runoffs are actually for the purpose of choosing party nominees for the general election, which will be June 6. Independent candidates will not appear on the ballot until then.

If a political party wants to hold a primary it must elect an executive committee to be in charge and also help find election-holders. A municipal election commission holds the general election after the primaries and the commission members should be appointed by aldermen at the first meeting of each term.

If none of the candidates on the June 6 general election are opposed, that election may be dispensed with and those candidates declared winners.

The new term of office for winning candidates will be July 3

All New Albany voting will take place in the courthouse, regardless of which ward the voter lives in.

Any registered voter in the city or respective ward may be a candidate in a party primary by filing a lletter of intent and paying a $10 fee to the executive committee.

A candidate who wants to run as an independent must file a petition with 50 signatures of qualified registered voters.

Voters here will choose a mayor, an alderman from each of the four wards and one alderman-at-large who represents the entire city. They also elect the city marshal, or chief of police, although that position is appointive in some towns.

The city clerk’s position used to be elective for many years but aldermen made it appointive since the job is mostly clerical and involves no policy-making.

Myrtle and Blue Springs will elect mayors but, due to their size, will choose five aldermen-at-large each because they have no wards. The two towns also appoint their police chief rather than elect someone.

We have three classes of municipalities: cities, towns, and villages. Cities have populations of 2,000 or greater, towns have 300 to 1,999, and villages have 100 to 299 people.

Most cities like New Albany use the mayor-board of aldermen form of government, sometimes called the “weak mayor” form.

That’s because although the mayor is charged with “superintending control” over all city affairs and seeing that laws are enforced, he is given no power to do so directly.

The aldermen alone can introduce motions and vote to take actions generally but the mayor and board do have some joint authority in making appointments such as the municipal judge, municipal clerk, city attorney, four of the five city school board members, department heads and members of boards and committees such as planning and zoning and historic preservation.

They also jointly set salaries, can change them at any time and discharge officers and employees with or without cause.

The mayor and board can also appoint a chief administrative officer but have not chosen to do so. They also can appoint a park commission, which formerly existed here but has not for the past 10 or 20 years since there has been no formal park commissioner, and a public utilities commission.

The city marshal’s job is clear-cut in that he or she is responsible for administration and enforcement of law, and can act as constable within the city limits.

The mayor, in addition to the “superintending control,” presides over board meetings and recognizes aldermen who want to speak or introduce actions. The mayor can only vote on a motion in the event of a tie, but he can veto board actions, if not overridden by a two-thirds vote.

Aldermen have a variety of powers acting through the city but mainly levy taxes, appropriate funds for municipal expenses and create and update city ordinances.

New Albany’s incumbent elected officials include Tim Kent, mayor; Chris Robertson, city marshal; Scott Dunnam, alderman-at-large; Jeff Olson, Ward One alderman; Johnny Anderson, Ward Two alderman; Kevin Dale White, Ward Three alderman; and Will Tucker, Ward Four alderman.

Myrtle’s incumbent elected officials include Joe Rials, mayor; and aldermen-at-large Jason Howell, Fleurette Ausburn, Jeanette Thomas, Carolyn McCuiston and Micheal Canerdy,

Blue Springs’ incumbent elected officials include Rita Gentry, mayor; and aldermen-at-large Shirley Allen, Lynda Bramlett, Dr. Leanna Hollis, Malcom Leath and Leia Shelton.