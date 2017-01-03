Registration for Northeast at New Albany is this week
By New Albany Gazette on January 3, 2017 in News
Registration is going on for the 2017 Spring Semester at Northeast Mississippi Community College.
Classes begin Monday, Jan. 9, in Booneville, Corinth and New Albany.
On-site registration at Corinth and New Albany is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 5, 3:30-6:30 p.m.
Students not already enrolled at Northeast should report to the Office of Admissions in Ramsey Hall to begin the registration process.
For additional information about admissions or financial aid, call 662-720-7239 in Booneville or e-mail admitme@nemcc.edu.
Students who are uncertain about their career or educational choices should contact the Counseling Center at 662-720-7313.
Visit Northeast on the Internet at www.nemcc.edu.
