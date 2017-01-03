Sen. Wicker donates books to library
Sen. Roger Wicker, left, presented books from his private library and the Congressional Libary to Union County Library Director Kay Sappington at the December Luncheon With Books. Sappington was able to choose needed books from a list supplied by the senator, who has also given to other area libraries.
