Aldermen’s meeting room gets ‘old’ look

The most outstanding thing about the New Albany Board of Aldermen’s comparatively brief meeting Tuesday may have been the setting.

Those attending the meeting found the part of the plaster covering the walls had been removed, revealing the original brick underneath.

Mayor Tim Kent that although officials were happy with the appearance, it was not the original plan.

The former bank building had been suffering from multiple leaks for many years until a membrane roof cover was installed several years ago. Although that appeared to stop the leak problem, water over the years had damaged the plaster inside and the city officials were now getting around to patching and painting it.

But when the deputy building inspector began working on the walls, the mayor said, the plaster began to fall off. Additionally, mold was found to be under the plaster, possibly constituting a health hazard.

Thanks to the use of city equipment and jail trusty labor, removing the old plaster has not cost the city a cent, Kent said.

Only part of the plaster was removed but now city officials hope to complete the project, at least in the boardroom.

Most of the meeting went quickly with few department heads having anything to bring up.

Police Chief Chris Robertson got permission to purchase bullet-proof vests and shotguns for the special response team, noting some of the vests they have now have gone beyond their certified lives. The vests and weapons will cost $12,452.52 at state contract price and will be paid for from the forfeited narcotics fund rather than tax money.

Robertson also reported on the sale of two abandoned seized vehicles on the govdeals website. He said a 2004 Ford Expedition sold for $3,965.62 and a 2005 Toyota Sequoia sold for $4,203.87.

Fire Chief Steve Coker took some time to explain bids on insurance for department vehicles and equipment. Basically, he said the department had been self-insured but the cost for replacement equipment was getting too great, at $1.5 million for just three pieces. Insurance with the Mississippi Municipal League had been covering for liability only.

The proposal approved by the board was to pay $7,400 annually to BFIS for commercial coverage with a needed auto policy to be added.

Building Inspector Eric Thomas presented his reports on permit issuance, property maintenance and code enforcement, adding the city’s planning and zoning commission had not met this month.

Present for the meeting was Jenny King, who had received a letter citing her for old tires and other material piled in her yard. She told aldermen she was planning on using them for a project and saw no harm in keeping them, despite complaints from neighbors, but had moved some of the material to the side of the house.

As the discussion continued, it came to light that King was living in a home with no electric power service, running water or sewage. She said she could not get the power turned on because utility officials said she owed a large bill from previous occupancies, but also alleged that she would not pay because she did not think she owed anything. At present, she said, she has a generator in the house for power, uses bottled water and goes to a friend’s house to use the restroom.

Light, gas and water manager Bill Mattox said they have an extensive file on King going back several years and have offered ways for her to have services turned back on, although it would require at least partial payment and a plan to complete payment.

Mattox and Thomas began working with King to find a solution after the meeting, but the revelation that she had no electricity, water or sewage meant the house was not suitable for habitation under city codes and could be condemned on those grounds.

Aldermen voted to set a public hearing on possible condemnation for the next board meeting and asked King to bring whatever evidence she could supporting her contention that she owed nothing. Thomas said that although he would have to inspect the house, it appeared to be livable once utilities were restored.

In agenda items aldermen:

• Approved a resolution with Three Rivers Planning and Development District to continue a Community Development Block Grant that is being used to help pay for gas system expansion in Marshall County.

• Learned that museum director Jill Smith had withdrawn a request to close one block of Adams Street between the museum and former ARP church. The mayor said later it appeared the church would contest the closure and the street still can be temporarily blocked off for special events anyway.

• Learned from Kent that no new information was available on the Glenfield railroad crossing, traffic light request for Hwy. 30 West of replacement of the trestle over Snyder Street. The mayor reminded them railroad officials have said they will repair the Glenfield crossing in April or sooner, that the state highway department agrees there is a need for a traffic light at Hwy. 30 West and Starlyn Avenue but no funds are available, and he has never heard anything about the Snyder Street question.

• Learned that Blue Mountain College again wants to use fields at BNA Bank Park for baseball practice. The school is building a sports complex but it is not completed and the teams will need field time soon. Mayor Kent said the school had been charged $5,000 a year in the past and aldermen agreed to divide that amount into 12 monthly payments and charge the school only for the months they use the complex.

Before adjourning, the board went into executive session to discuss a personnel issue but Kent said they took no action.

The next scheduled meeting of the New Albany Board of Aldermen will be at 5:30 Tuesday, Feb. 7, in the boardroom at City Hall.