 

‘Beauty and the Beast’ tickets on sale

By on January 5, 2017 in News

Tickets went on sale Tuesday for this year’s New Albany High School musical, “Beauty and the Beast,” with more than 100 sold the first day.

Performances will be on Feb. 10-12 with shows at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and a 2 p.m. matinee Sunday. Tickets are $10 for reserved seats and $7 for general admission.

To reserve tickets call the high school office at 662-534-1810.

