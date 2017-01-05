Board of supervisors changes leadership

The New Year brought with it a change in leadership in county government, which formerly occurred only after an election.

As promised this past year, the Union County Board of Supervisors began to rotate the presidency.

Traditionally, board presidents have served for the full four-year terms and often carried over into multiple terms.

This board, however, decided that to avoid the perception or reality of any one member’s running the board, each would serve as president only one year.

Tuesday, vice-president Dave Kitchens resigned and then president Randy Owen stepped down as Kitchens was nominated for and elected as president.

Next, supervisor Steve Watson was nominated for and elected as vice-president.

Most of the other business was routine as the board members prepared to travel to Jackson later that morning for the Mississippi Association of Supervisors’ mid-winter conference that coincides with the new legislative session.

The supervisors have an opportunity to talk with state elected officials, learn about funding and lobby for their local causes.

Among agenda items here Tuesday supervisors:

• Approved bids taken under advisement for road materials for the coming year. They essentially received only single bids for most of the items in contrast with a decade or two when completion was more active. Although the bids on asphalt, rock and cold mix were accepted, supervisors are not bond by them alone.

• Approved a pay increase for justice court deputy clerk Sissy Bullock.

• Approved longevity pay increases for three sheriff’s department employees: Chris Roaton, Dennis McGaha and Johnny Bell.

• Heard a report from engineer Jimmy Catt that construction on the new bridge on CR 137 is going well with early successful test bores, and that only striping remains to be done on a road section in the Alpine community.

• Approved the claims docket for December, board minutes for the past month, the road work schedule for January and the past month’s solid-waste adjustment register showing $250 as uncollectable billing.

• Approving paying fees to the bailiff and to the county medical examiner for 14 death investigations.

• Approved manual checks including $4,000 for postage for the chancery clerk’s office, $1,400.45 for a Northeast fire truck repairs over the holidays and $3,560 to the Mississippi Firefighters Association for annual dues. County Fire Coordinator Steve Coker said this covers all county volunteers and the money is held back from their funds for this purpose each year.

• Approved a Union County Emergency Management Plan.

The next scheduled meeting of the Union County Board of Supervisors will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, in the boardroom of the chancery court building. The board recently decided to hold meetings only every two weeks but are deviating from that plan in this case because the next meeting day, Jan. 16, will be a holiday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day.