 

Farm Bureau brings Brett Favre monster truck to New Albany

By on January 5, 2017 in News

favre-truck-2

Taylor and Mason Stout, sons of Patrick and Tiffanie Stout, stand in front of the “Ridin’
Shotgun with Brett Favre” monster truck, sponsored by Farm Bureau. Farm Bureau officials brought the truck here to be in the New Albany Christmas Parade, but it was rained out.

