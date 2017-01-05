Gazette open house door prize winners

The New Albany Gazette recently announced the winners of several door prizes from its open house celebrating its new location on 130 West Bankhead. From left are Randy Owen, who won a year’s subscription to the Gazette, Amy Creighton, who received a skillet and RayAnn Harrison, who also received a skillet. Winners not pictured are Cathy Brown, who won a cookie sheet, Windy Faulkner, who won a Rubbermaid set of food containers and Kathryn Ragsdale, who received a year’s subscription to the Gazette.