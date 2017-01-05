 

King memorial program set for Jan. 14

The annual memorial service for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, in the Union County Courthouse.

The keynote speaker will be the Rev. Dr. O. I. Salters.

Sponsors will be church groups of Union County as well as community groups.

For information, call pastor Bennie M. Cobb at 662-685-4312.

