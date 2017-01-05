King memorial program set for Jan. 14
The annual memorial service for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, in the Union County Courthouse.
The keynote speaker will be the Rev. Dr. O. I. Salters.
Sponsors will be church groups of Union County as well as community groups.
For information, call pastor Bennie M. Cobb at 662-685-4312.
About Lynn West
Search
- NA mayoral race already contested January 5, 2017
- Low jobless rate good but tech training still important January 5, 2017
- Tollison to be honored for 90th birthday January 5, 2017
- Colemans celebrate 70 years January 5, 2017
- Middle School students rewarded January 5, 2017
- NA mayoral race already contested January 5, 2017
- New Year’s baby born January 5, 2017
- Board of supervisors changes leadership January 5, 2017
- Aldermen’s meeting room gets ‘old’ look January 5, 2017
- King memorial program set for Jan. 14 January 5, 2017
- Kaylyn Havrilla McClinton: I realize this comment was posted over two weeks a...
- Myke Britt: Someone asked "what has happened to our country"...
- Nonie: Margaret Gwendolyn Roberts McCraw - My Aunt Margar...
- Caleb Frederick: This is a great idea!...
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016 If you are interested in joining t...
east union East Union baseball East Union Basketball East Union Football East Union High School East Union Lady Urchins East Union Softball East Union Urchins featured ingomar Ingomar Baseball Ingomar Basketball Ingomar Falcons Ingomar High School Ingomar Lady Falcons Ingomar Softball Mitchell column Mitchell opinion MS Myrtle Myrtle Basketball Myrtle Hawks myrtle high school Myrtle Lady Hawks Myrtle Softball New Albany New Albany Basketball New Albany Bulldogs new albany football New Albany High School New Albany Lady Bulldogs New Albany soccer New Albany Softball sports Union County union county prep sports Union County Softball Union County sports West Union West Union Baseball West Union Basketball West Union Eagles West Union High School West Union Lady Eagles West Union Softball
Recent Comments