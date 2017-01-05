Library program on autism book

Friends of the Library will sponsor Luncheon with Books at the Jennie Stephens Smith Library in New Albany Tuesday, Jan. 17. The Rev. Bill Everett will discuss Emily Colson’s “Dancing with Max: A Mother and Son Who Broke Free.” Emily Colson shares her story as a single parent whose only child is diagnosed with autism.

A light lunch will be served by New Albany Garden Club beginning at 11:30 a.m.