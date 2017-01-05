 

Master Gardener classes to be offered

By on January 5, 2017 in News

Mississippi State University Extension, Union County will offer a Master Gardener Training Course at the New Albany office over interactive video from 1-5 p.m. This 40-hour training course will meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning on Feb. 28. The class will conclude on April 4 with the test. The cost of the course is $90, which includes course manual and CD. To request an application or additional information, call Gina Wills at 662-534-1916. They must have five to sign up and pay their fees in order for the class to make. The deadline to register is Feb. 13.

