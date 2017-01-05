NA mayoral race already contested

The local 2017 municipal elections are getting off to a slow start with the exception of one New Albany race.

On the first qualifying day, Ward One Alderman Jeff Olson became a candidate for mayor, running against incumbent Tim Kent.

Both are completing their third terms in office.

Kent is running as a Democrat while Olson will be on the Republican ballot. That means they will not go head-to-head in the primary, but only the June general election.

Four years ago, Olson won his seat by defeating Daniel Frain while Kent defeated Bill Robertson.

The only other New Albany qualifiers reported as of Wednesday were incumbents Johnny Anderson in Ward Two, Will Tucker in Ward Four and Police Chief Chris Robertson.

Four years ago, Anderson was unopposed. Tucker defeated Terry Medlin in the general election after beating Rick Lindley in the Republican primary and Medlin won over Samantha Morris in the Democratic primary.

Robertson won over challenger Mark Golding, replacing long-time chief David Grisham, who retired.

Incumbent Ward Three Alderman Kevin Dale White and incumbent Alderman-at-Large Scott Dunnam had not qualified Wednesday.

Dunnam was unopposed in the previous election but White had four opponents: Larry Dykes, Chris Buford, Gayle Gibson and Jimmy Jackson. The field was large at least partly because long-time alderman Tommie Beasley had chosen to retire.

The only other news came from Myrtle.

Joe Rials, who has served four terms as mayor after one term as alderman, announced he is not seeking re-election. He said it is time for younger people to be involved and wanted it known he is not running in case that might affect someone’s decision.

Myrtle Town Clerk Marie White said Wednesday that no one had qualified to run for mayor or alderman yet.

The Gazette had tried to learn whether anyone had qualified in Blue Springs but not heard back yet.

Anyone who wishes to run will have until 5 p.m. March 3 to qualify. This applies to both party and independent candidates.

April 1 will be the deadline to register to vote in city elections, or to update registration information to reflect a name or address change.

Party primaries will be May 2 and a runoff will be needed for any race in which no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote. Runoffs will be two weeks later, on May 16.

The party primaries and runoffs are actually for the purpose of choosing party nominees for the general election, which will be June 6. Independent candidates will not appear on the ballot until then.

If none of the candidates on the June 6 general election are opposed, that election may be dispensed with and those candidates declared winners following the primaries.

The new term of office for winning candidates will be July 3

Any registered voter in the city or respective ward may be a candidate in a party primary by filing a lletter of intent and paying a $10 fee to the executive committee.

A candidate who wants to run as an independent must file a petition with 50 signatures of qualified registered voters.

Myrtle’s incumbent elected officials include Joe Rials, mayor; and aldermen-at-large Jason Howell, Fleurette Ausburn, Jeanette Thomas, Carolyn McCuiston and Micheal Canerdy,

Blue Springs’ incumbent elected officials include Rita Gentry, mayor; and aldermen-at-large Shirley Allen, Lynda Bramlett, Dr. Leanna Hollis, Malcom Leath and Leia Shelton.