New Year’s baby born
Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County welcomed the first baby of the New Year born on January 2, 2017. Emma Jade White, officially the first baby to be born in 2017 at Baptist Union County, arrived at 10:38 a.m. The proud parents are April Swords and Scott White of the Ecru community. Emma Jade weighed 6 pounds and 3 ounces and measured 18 ½ inches long. Dr. Greg Mitchell was the delivering physician.
Emma Jade is welcomed home by siblings Payton, Channing, Chloe, and Cameron. The maternal grandmother is Sandra Swords, and the paternal grandmother is Candy Murphree.
In commemoration of being the first baby born in the New Year, Baptist Union County presented the family with a large gift bag containing a variety of baby items as well as a car seat. Each year, Baptist Union County delivers approximately 1,000 babies, serving a variety of counties including Union, Pontotoc, Tippah, Benton, Marshall and Lee counties.
Baptist Union County is a 153-bed hospital that offers a variety of health care services, including labor and delivery, outpatient and laser surgery and a 24-hour emergency room. In 2008, the hospital renovated its Women’s Center, which features 10 labor/delivery/recovery suites, two surgical suites for Caesarean sections, a level II nursery for sick babies and an 18-bed postpartum unit.
For more information about Baptist Union County, please call 662-538-7631 or visit unioncounty.baptistonline.org.
