NAHS honors Mr. and Miss ROTC

New Albany High School JROTC has recognized senior cadets Brady Payne and Ruth Rivera for winning Mr. And Miss AFJROTC for the 2016 year. They were voted into this position by their fellow cadets for their hard work and involvement with the unit, and led the New Albany High School JROTC float in the Christmas parade. Ruth is the daughter of Francisco Avila and Rosalba Rivera, and Brady is the son of Fredrick and Billie Payne. Ruth is planning to go to the University of Mississippi and major in Business Management. Brady is planning to go to Northeast after high school, studying Nursing.