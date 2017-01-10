New Albany school menu for Jan. 16-20
New Albany
Elementary School
Monday, Jan. 16
Holiday
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Cheeseburger, Ham and Cheese Sub, Baby Carrots w/Dressing, Oven Baked Fries, Pineapple Tidbits, Assorted Fruit Juices, Chocolate Pudding, Fat Free Chocolate Milk, One Percent Milk, Skim Milk
Wednesday, Jan. 18
Hot Dog, BBQ Pork Sandwich, Baked Beans, Confetti Coleslaw, Fresh Orange Smiles, Assorted Fruit Juices, Whole Wheat Roll, Jell-O, Fat Free Chocolate Milk, One Percent Milk, Skim Milk
Thursday, Jan. 19
Sack Lunch
Friday, Jan. 20
Taco Salad, Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Pinto Beans, Oven Baked Potato Wedges, Chilled Peaches, Assorted Fruit Juices, Jell-O, Fat Free Chocolate Milk, One Percent Milk, Skim Milk
Middle School
Monday, Jan. 16
Holiday
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Chicken Fajita w/Chips, Chili Dog, Ham and Cheese Sub, Chef Salad, Corn on the Cob, Steamed Broccoli, Fruit Cup, Fresh Fruit Bowl, Assorted Fruit Juice, Jell-O, Fat Free Chocolate Milk, One Percent Milk
Wednesday, Jan. 18
BBQ Pork Sandwich, Beefy Nachos Grande, Ham and Cheese Sub, Chef Salad, Baked Beans, Confetti Coleslaw, Fruit Cup, Fresh Fruit Bowl, Assorted Fruit Juice, Fat Free Chocolate Milk, One Percent Milk
Thursday, Jan. 19
Chicken Tenders, Ham and Cheese Sub, Chef Salad, Mashed Potatoes, Green Peas, Fruit Cup, Fresh Fruit Bowl, Assorted Fruit Juice, Jell-O, Texas Toast, Fat Free Chocolate Milk, One Percent Milk
Friday, Jan. 20
Pizza, Variety, Chicken Salad/Croissant, Ham and Cheese Sub, Seasoned Lima Beans, Diced Potatoes, Fruit Cup, Fresh Fruit Bowl, Assorted Fruit Juice, Fat Free Chocolate Milk, One Percent Milk
High School
Monday, Jan. 16
Holiday
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Chicken Patty Sandwich, Ham and Cheese Sub, Chicken Salad/Croissant, Oven Baked Fries, Field Peas, Fresh Fruit Bowl, Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juice, Chocolate Pudding, Fat Free Chocolate Milk, One Percent Milk
Wednesday, Jan. 18
Spaghetti and Meat Sauce, Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Chef Salad, Ham and Cheese Sub, Tossed Salad w/Dressing, Whole Kernel Corn, Texas Toast, Fat Free Chocolate Milk, One Percent Milk
Thursday, Jan. 19
Rib-B-Que Sandwich, Chicken and Sausage Gumbo over Rice, Ham and Cheese Sub, Chef Salad, Baked Beans, Confetti Coleslaw, Fresh Fruit Bowl, Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juice, Fat Free Chocolate Milk, One Percent Milk
Friday, Jan. 20
Pizza, Variety, Ham and Cheese Sub, Chicken Salad/Croissant, Mixed Vegetables, Fresh Fruit Bowl, Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juice, Chocolate Chip Cookie, Fat Free Chocolate Milk, One Percent Milk
About Lynn West
Search
- Ingomar falls to Booneville in battle of defending state champions January 5, 2017
- Board of supervisors changes leadership January 5, 2017
- New Year’s baby born January 5, 2017
- NA mayoral race already contested January 5, 2017
- Hurricane news January 10, 2017
- City election picks up candidates January 11, 2017
- Hinton’s design work comes up roses January 11, 2017
- King program planned for Saturday; Monday holiday to affect closings and garbage pickup January 11, 2017
- Program offered on how to save at grocer’s January 11, 2017
- New city school trustee takes oath of office January 11, 2017
- Kaylyn Havrilla McClinton: I realize this comment was posted over two weeks a...
- Myke Britt: Someone asked "what has happened to our country"...
- Nonie: Margaret Gwendolyn Roberts McCraw - My Aunt Margar...
- Caleb Frederick: This is a great idea!...
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016 If you are interested in joining t...
Recent Comments