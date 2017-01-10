New Albany school menu for Jan. 16-20

New Albany

Elementary School

Monday, Jan. 16

Holiday

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Cheeseburger, Ham and Cheese Sub, Baby Carrots w/Dressing, Oven Baked Fries, Pineapple Tidbits, Assorted Fruit Juices, Chocolate Pudding, Fat Free Chocolate Milk, One Percent Milk, Skim Milk

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Hot Dog, BBQ Pork Sandwich, Baked Beans, Confetti Coleslaw, Fresh Orange Smiles, Assorted Fruit Juices, Whole Wheat Roll, Jell-O, Fat Free Chocolate Milk, One Percent Milk, Skim Milk

Thursday, Jan. 19

Sack Lunch

Friday, Jan. 20

Taco Salad, Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Pinto Beans, Oven Baked Potato Wedges, Chilled Peaches, Assorted Fruit Juices, Jell-O, Fat Free Chocolate Milk, One Percent Milk, Skim Milk

Middle School

Monday, Jan. 16

Holiday

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Chicken Fajita w/Chips, Chili Dog, Ham and Cheese Sub, Chef Salad, Corn on the Cob, Steamed Broccoli, Fruit Cup, Fresh Fruit Bowl, Assorted Fruit Juice, Jell-O, Fat Free Chocolate Milk, One Percent Milk

Wednesday, Jan. 18

BBQ Pork Sandwich, Beefy Nachos Grande, Ham and Cheese Sub, Chef Salad, Baked Beans, Confetti Coleslaw, Fruit Cup, Fresh Fruit Bowl, Assorted Fruit Juice, Fat Free Chocolate Milk, One Percent Milk

Thursday, Jan. 19

Chicken Tenders, Ham and Cheese Sub, Chef Salad, Mashed Potatoes, Green Peas, Fruit Cup, Fresh Fruit Bowl, Assorted Fruit Juice, Jell-O, Texas Toast, Fat Free Chocolate Milk, One Percent Milk

Friday, Jan. 20

Pizza, Variety, Chicken Salad/Croissant, Ham and Cheese Sub, Seasoned Lima Beans, Diced Potatoes, Fruit Cup, Fresh Fruit Bowl, Assorted Fruit Juice, Fat Free Chocolate Milk, One Percent Milk

High School

Monday, Jan. 16

Holiday

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Chicken Patty Sandwich, Ham and Cheese Sub, Chicken Salad/Croissant, Oven Baked Fries, Field Peas, Fresh Fruit Bowl, Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juice, Chocolate Pudding, Fat Free Chocolate Milk, One Percent Milk

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Spaghetti and Meat Sauce, Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Chef Salad, Ham and Cheese Sub, Tossed Salad w/Dressing, Whole Kernel Corn, Texas Toast, Fat Free Chocolate Milk, One Percent Milk

Thursday, Jan. 19

Rib-B-Que Sandwich, Chicken and Sausage Gumbo over Rice, Ham and Cheese Sub, Chef Salad, Baked Beans, Confetti Coleslaw, Fresh Fruit Bowl, Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juice, Fat Free Chocolate Milk, One Percent Milk

Friday, Jan. 20

Pizza, Variety, Ham and Cheese Sub, Chicken Salad/Croissant, Mixed Vegetables, Fresh Fruit Bowl, Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juice, Chocolate Chip Cookie, Fat Free Chocolate Milk, One Percent Milk