King program planned for Saturday; Monday holiday to affect closings and garbage pickup

The annual memorial service for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, in the Union County Courthouse.

The keynote speaker will be the Rev. Dr. O. I. Salters.

Sponsors will be church groups of Union County as well as community groups.

For information, call pastor Bennie M. Cobb at 662-685-4312.

City, county and other governmental offices will close next Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of the M. L. King holiday.

This will affect solid-waste collection in the city only.

In New Albany, the usual Monday route will be collected Tuesday and the Tuesday route will be picked up Wednesday.

In the county outside the city, there will be no change and garbage routes will run as usual.

Office hours and deadlines at the New Albany Gazette will not change.