New city school trustee takes oath of office
Circuit Clerk Phyllis Stanford, left, administers the oath to incoming school board member David Rainey on Friday, Jan. 6. Rainey will represent the added territory of the New Albany Municipal School District that is mostly outside the city limits. He won the position in the past general election to replace long-time trustee Jerry Tate, who decided to retire after serving nearly 16 years.
