 

Program offered on how to save at grocer’s

By on January 11, 2017 in News

Anyone who wants to save money while making the trip to the grocery store easier may want to take advantage of the “Getting the Most from your Grocery Dollar!!” program at the Union County Extension Office.

The program will be Wednesday, Jan. 18, from noon to 1 p.m., presented by Beth Youngblood, Extension Agent-FCS.

Call 662-534-1916 to register.

