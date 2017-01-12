 

2017 Ingomar Homecoming Court

By on January 12, 2017 in Education, News

The 2017 Ingomar Homecoming Court was presented on Jan. 6. The court included, from left, Maid Madison Bishop and Escort Nick Cobb, Maid Paige Hall and Escort Jon Brooks Almand, Homecoming Queen Kelly Mayo and Homecoming King Ross Sprouse, Maid Sydney Roberts and Escort Zack High and Maid Hope Mason and Escort Easton Williams. 

