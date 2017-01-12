2017 Kiwanis Club officers

Newly-selected officers for the New Albany Kiwanis Club for 2017 are, front from left, Amanda Kent, president; Amy Greer, treasurer; Joanne Lesley, secretary; Donna Weeden, board member; Amy Creighton, board member; back from left, David Goode, ex-officio and Hotbed Classic director, Marquel Conner, board member; Jay Pullman, vice-president; Tyler Basil, board member; Greg Lawrence, president-elect; Bobby Moorman, board member; Ben McDonough, board member. Board members not present include Eddie Grisham; Sue Morrison; Nancy Kidd; Britt Smith, assistant treasurer; and Joe Cook, assistant secretary.