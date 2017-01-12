2017 Kiwanis Club officers
Newly-selected officers for the New Albany Kiwanis Club for 2017 are, front from left, Amanda Kent, president; Amy Greer, treasurer; Joanne Lesley, secretary; Donna Weeden, board member; Amy Creighton, board member; back from left, David Goode, ex-officio and Hotbed Classic director, Marquel Conner, board member; Jay Pullman, vice-president; Tyler Basil, board member; Greg Lawrence, president-elect; Bobby Moorman, board member; Ben McDonough, board member. Board members not present include Eddie Grisham; Sue Morrison; Nancy Kidd; Britt Smith, assistant treasurer; and Joe Cook, assistant secretary.
About Lynn West
Search
- Hurricane news January 10, 2017
- Join Girl Scouts to have s’more fun January 12, 2017
- Election commissioners take oath of office January 12, 2017
- Letter: Progress only happens when we all work together January 12, 2017
- Cong. Kelly named to Armed Services, Agriculture committees January 12, 2017
- City school superintendent Jackie Ford to retire January 12, 2017
- 2017 Ingomar Homecoming Court January 12, 2017
- City school board seats newest member January 12, 2017
- Museum program sure to be ‘quotable’ January 12, 2017
- Pilot Snowflake Ball set for Feb. 25 January 12, 2017
- Kaylyn Havrilla McClinton: I realize this comment was posted over two weeks a...
- Myke Britt: Someone asked "what has happened to our country"...
- Nonie: Margaret Gwendolyn Roberts McCraw - My Aunt Margar...
- Caleb Frederick: This is a great idea!...
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016 If you are interested in joining t...
east union East Union baseball East Union Basketball East Union Football East Union High School East Union Lady Urchins East Union Softball East Union Urchins featured ingomar Ingomar Baseball Ingomar Basketball Ingomar Falcons Ingomar High School Ingomar Lady Falcons Ingomar Softball Mitchell column Mitchell opinion MS Myrtle Myrtle Basketball Myrtle Hawks myrtle high school Myrtle Lady Hawks Myrtle Softball New Albany New Albany Basketball New Albany Bulldogs new albany football New Albany High School New Albany Lady Bulldogs New Albany soccer New Albany Softball sports Union County union county prep sports Union County Softball Union County sports West Union West Union Baseball West Union Basketball West Union Eagles West Union High School West Union Lady Eagles West Union Softball
Recent Comments