City school board seats newest member

This was the first meeting for new city school trustee David Rainey, who took the oath of office this past week.

Rainey was elected to represent the municipal school district added territory outside the city in the November elections. He replaces Jerry Tate, who decided to retire after serving on the board nearly 16 years.

Rainey is the only elected city school trustee; the other four are appointed by New Albany aldermen.

Rainey’s first meeting was comparatively brief and low-key – other than learning that superintendent Jackie Ford plans to retire in June.

The board now has a little more than five months to conduct a search for a new superintendent in time to prepare for the next fall semester.

Tate’s retirement from the board also necessitated an election since he had served as board secretary. The city school trustees have traditionally rotated among offices and Brad Clayton was next in line to serve as secretary. He was so nominated and elected.

During the superintendent’s report, Ford announced that Heather Ferrell had been voted district teacher of the year. She and the teachers of the year from the respective schools will be honored and given awards at a joint city-county school board dinner before the February meetings.

Ford also reported on an issue that had arisen at a previous meeting: the cost for repairs to the older city tennis courts. There had been some question as to whether the city schools would be asked to pay more than they originally understood to be the maximum.

Ford said he had talked with city officials and confirmed that the tennis association had received a grant to pay for part of the expense and the city schools’ part would be less than the maximum of $5,000, although an exact figure was not given.

The financial status of the district continues to be good according to finance director Suzanne Coffey.

She told trustees the district audit had been completed with no findings and revenues and expenses continue to be in line with the budget and past years.

She said this is one of the busiest times of year because all the W-2 and W-1099 tax forms have to be prepared and distributed, and that December is traditionally the month when fund levels are lowest because the least amount of taxes have been paid.

She said fuel and gas costs have been in line with the budget while electricity continues to be up some, partly due to the hotter, longer summer and fall.

In personnel, the board approved the resignation of Terry Stidham, director of maintenance, who is retiring.

They also approved the resignation of Samantha Wood, teacher assistant at New Albany Elementary, and the hiring of Amanda Harrison as teacher assistant at New Albany Elementary.

Finally, they approved add Enola Davis to the 21st Century Community Learning Centers Program Staff as an after-school tutoring substitute at the middle school

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the board of trustees was set for 5:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6. As noted, the city and county school boards will have a social meal provided by the Career and Technical Center culinary students where teachers will be honored.

Ford said there will be no business but rather just an opportunity for the two board to get to know each other better.

The actual board meeting will start about 6 p.m. in the boardroom of the central office.

Because of the search for a new superintendent, which was not planned before the agenda, some special meetings could be called.