City school superintendent Jackie Ford to retire

New Albany Superintendent of Schools Jackie Ford announced his retirement Tuesday. His last day will be June 30.

Ford will be leaving after devoting 44 years to education.

A native of Tippah County, he graduated from Pine Grove, where he later taught for 19 years.

Ford came to New Albany in 1992 to become of the Career and Technical Center – then more commonly known as the Vocational-Technical Center.

He held that position for 13 years before being named assistant superintendent. Seven years later he became superintendent, replacing Dr. Charles Garrett. That was five years ago.

“I was the first administrator Kenneth Quinn hired after taking over,” he added.

Asked about accomplishments for the district under his leadership, Ford said, “It’s hard to pinpoint one. I think the tremendous increase in technology, the energy efficiency program we instituted five or six years ago. That’s been a savior.”

Of course the district has scored well academically and is considered to have an excellent reputation among districts in the region.

“I won’t miss the job, but I will miss the people,” Ford said.

The only specific goal he hopes the New Albany district will meet after his retirement is “Keep on keepin’ on. I know the board will hopefully get someone better than me.”

Ford said he has few retirement plans so far other than an Alaskan cruise for him and his wife in July and August.

“We may do some travelling but I’m not going anywhere. New Albany is my home,” he said.

“I just enjoyed by 25 years in New Albany,” he said. “It’s been a pleasure working with all the different people. And we are still able to maintain saying New Albany is one of the top schools in the state.”

Ford formally told the board of trustees about his retirement plans at the January meeting Tuesday.

He said they will begin a search process to look for a new superintendent as soon as is practical. Trustees are scheduled to meet with representatives of two search firms Tuesday to hear their proposals but it is too soon to know whether the board will use one of them.