Gazette brings back ‘Know Your Neighbor Better’ feature

The staff at the New Albany Gazette is bringing back a feature that ran regularly nearly 30 years ago, but is still liked by those who remember it.

“Know Your Neighbor Better” has a simple premise: take an average or even random person from Union County and ask them a series of questions so people can learn to know them better. Sometimes the subjects were well-known across the county, but often not. Almost always, surprising information is revealed.

Regardless, after appearing in the Gazette they became something of local celebrities and all their neighbors do indeed “know them better.”

This feature will appear in each Friday’s issue on page 3.

If you have suggestions for potential subjects for “Know Your Neighbor Better,” send them to the Gazette at PO Box 300 or news@newalbanygazette.com. We can’t include everyone but will try to have a good representation of the community.