Gazette brings back ‘Know Your Neighbor Better’ feature
The staff at the New Albany Gazette is bringing back a feature that ran regularly nearly 30 years ago, but is still liked by those who remember it.
“Know Your Neighbor Better” has a simple premise: take an average or even random person from Union County and ask them a series of questions so people can learn to know them better. Sometimes the subjects were well-known across the county, but often not. Almost always, surprising information is revealed.
Regardless, after appearing in the Gazette they became something of local celebrities and all their neighbors do indeed “know them better.”
This feature will appear in each Friday’s issue on page 3.
If you have suggestions for potential subjects for “Know Your Neighbor Better,” send them to the Gazette at PO Box 300 or news@newalbanygazette.com. We can’t include everyone but will try to have a good representation of the community.
About Lynn West
Search
- Hurricane news January 10, 2017
- Join Girl Scouts to have s’more fun January 12, 2017
- Election commissioners take oath of office January 12, 2017
- Letter: Progress only happens when we all work together January 12, 2017
- Cong. Kelly named to Armed Services, Agriculture committees January 12, 2017
- City school superintendent Jackie Ford to retire January 12, 2017
- 2017 Ingomar Homecoming Court January 12, 2017
- City school board seats newest member January 12, 2017
- Museum program sure to be ‘quotable’ January 12, 2017
- Pilot Snowflake Ball set for Feb. 25 January 12, 2017
- Kaylyn Havrilla McClinton: I realize this comment was posted over two weeks a...
- Myke Britt: Someone asked "what has happened to our country"...
- Nonie: Margaret Gwendolyn Roberts McCraw - My Aunt Margar...
- Caleb Frederick: This is a great idea!...
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016 If you are interested in joining t...
Recent Comments