Know Your Neighbor Better
Lauren Hatton is our first ‘neighbor.
She is a familiar sight to those who go to the circuit clerk’s office but has only been on the job since this past year. We hope this will help you learn a little more about her.
Name: Lauren Hatton
Age: 24
Hair color: Brown, today
Eye color: Green
Community where I live: Pinedale
Where I was born: Florence, Ala.
Other places lived: Pontotoc
Marital status: Single
Family: Stepdad Jim Jumper, mom Lea Jumper and sister Ashley Hatton
Present occupation: Deputy Circuit Clerk, Union County
Past occupations: Lead teacher at the day school at First Baptist in Oxford when I was right out of school
Education: Associate degree at Northeast and bachelor’s at Mississippi State
Group affiliations (including church): The Orchard in Tupelo
Nickname: None
Pets: London, my Blue Heeler
Hobbies: I love to read, cook and travel. I’m willing to go just about anywhere
Skills most people don’t know I have: Playing the trombone
Favorite food: Anything Italian
Favorite TV show: Chicago PD, any of the Chicago shows
Favorite movie: The Lion King
Favorite music artist or group: Adele
Favorite or most recent book or author: J. K. Rowling
Do I have a favorite quote? Yes. “May I never forget, on my best day, that I still need God as desperately as I did on my worst day.” It’s unknown
Favorite amateur sports team: University of Alabama
Favorite professional sports team: Atlanta Falcons
TV commercial I like the least: Most people say those Sonic guys but I love them. My least favorite is for Cottonelle where the British woman asks people how it feels on their bums.
Store or business I wish New Albany had: TJ Maxx
Person I admire most: My Mom
What I do to relax: I read
Place I would like to visit: London, England
Position on alcohol: Everything in moderation; if you’re not harming others
Habit I would most like to get rid of: Biting my nails
What career I secretly wish I had pursued: Nursing
What I am most proud of: I’m very proud of everything I’ve done. I’m proud of my life
What I think our community needs most: More social events for kids
About Lynn West
Search
- Hurricane news January 10, 2017
- Join Girl Scouts to have s’more fun January 12, 2017
- Election commissioners take oath of office January 12, 2017
- Letter: Progress only happens when we all work together January 12, 2017
- Cong. Kelly named to Armed Services, Agriculture committees January 12, 2017
- City school superintendent Jackie Ford to retire January 12, 2017
- 2017 Ingomar Homecoming Court January 12, 2017
- City school board seats newest member January 12, 2017
- Museum program sure to be ‘quotable’ January 12, 2017
- Pilot Snowflake Ball set for Feb. 25 January 12, 2017
- Kaylyn Havrilla McClinton: I realize this comment was posted over two weeks a...
- Myke Britt: Someone asked "what has happened to our country"...
- Nonie: Margaret Gwendolyn Roberts McCraw - My Aunt Margar...
- Caleb Frederick: This is a great idea!...
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016 If you are interested in joining t...
Recent Comments