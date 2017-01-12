Know Your Neighbor Better

Lauren Hatton is our first ‘neighbor.

She is a familiar sight to those who go to the circuit clerk’s office but has only been on the job since this past year. We hope this will help you learn a little more about her.

Name: Lauren Hatton

Age: 24

Hair color: Brown, today

Eye color: Green

Community where I live: Pinedale

Where I was born: Florence, Ala.

Other places lived: Pontotoc

Marital status: Single

Family: Stepdad Jim Jumper, mom Lea Jumper and sister Ashley Hatton

Present occupation: Deputy Circuit Clerk, Union County

Past occupations: Lead teacher at the day school at First Baptist in Oxford when I was right out of school

Education: Associate degree at Northeast and bachelor’s at Mississippi State

Group affiliations (including church): The Orchard in Tupelo

Nickname: None

Pets: London, my Blue Heeler

Hobbies: I love to read, cook and travel. I’m willing to go just about anywhere

Skills most people don’t know I have: Playing the trombone

Favorite food: Anything Italian

Favorite TV show: Chicago PD, any of the Chicago shows

Favorite movie: The Lion King

Favorite music artist or group: Adele

Favorite or most recent book or author: J. K. Rowling

Do I have a favorite quote? Yes. “May I never forget, on my best day, that I still need God as desperately as I did on my worst day.” It’s unknown

Favorite amateur sports team: University of Alabama

Favorite professional sports team: Atlanta Falcons

TV commercial I like the least: Most people say those Sonic guys but I love them. My least favorite is for Cottonelle where the British woman asks people how it feels on their bums.

Store or business I wish New Albany had: TJ Maxx

Person I admire most: My Mom

What I do to relax: I read

Place I would like to visit: London, England

Position on alcohol: Everything in moderation; if you’re not harming others

Habit I would most like to get rid of: Biting my nails

What career I secretly wish I had pursued: Nursing

What I am most proud of: I’m very proud of everything I’ve done. I’m proud of my life

What I think our community needs most: More social events for kids