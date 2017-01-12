Museum program sure to be ‘quotable’

Oh, my, the things Mississippians have said. The world takes note of the poignant, outrageous, utterly truthful comments made by Mississippians, and the recent William Faulkner quote in the Hillary Clinton concession speech, “They kilt us but they ain’t whipped us yet,” gives rise to the depth and richness of the culture of Mississippi.

Museum Moments on Thursday, Jan. 19, at noon features David Crews of Oxford (with New Albany roots) with his new book “The Mississippi Book of Quotations.”

As always Museum Moments will begin with a light lunch at 11:30, and this month it is provided by The Junta Club. And it’s free and open to the public.

This is a great way to start the New Year and to celebrate Mississippi in its 200th year, museum director Jill Smith said. “This book brings together the artistry and cadences of the world’s greatest storytellers. It blends powerful observations on love, truth, lies, race, women, war, humor, failure, fear, humility, evil, politics, religion, law, the blues, violence, drinking, death, endurance, and sacrifice the wide breadth of themes and emotions that make up life well lived and poorly lived.”

Crews has compiled this collection of quotations from, and about, Mississippi, and the volume is called enriching, inspiring, and outrageous, including quotations from writers, musicians, sports heroes, civil rights icons, and everyday Mississippians.

Searing insights, homespun wisdom, banal absurdities, and raucous humor can be found from more than 250 observers including Eudora Welty, William Faulkner, Tennessee Williams, Fannie Lou Hamer, Oprah Winfrey, Elvis Presley, Archie Manning, Morgan Freeman and John Grisham.

As Crews says in his introduction to the book, Mississippi, a fiercely complex land, is both mesmerizing and baffling. Our country’s most impoverished state is undeniably our richest when it comes to writing, lyrics, and stories. Crews and The Mississippi Book of Quotations takes the best of these and brings them together in a volume that is sure to be a treasure for any Mississippian, Smith said. Mark Salzman, bestselling author of Iron & Silk, has expressed a wish that this collection finds its way into every public and private library, digital reading device, and bathroom in America.

“Mississippians have always had a way with words, and David Crews has captured some of the best. This is Mississippi’s answer to Bartlett’s, except a lot more fun to read and less pretentious. Reading The Mississippi Book of Quotations is like having a Who’s Who of Mississippians over for dinner and getting to hear them utter their most memorable words,” said Charles Overby, former chairman and CEO of the Freedom Forum.

The museum is located at 114 Cleveland Street in New Albany. For more information, call 662-538-0014.