 

NAHS students join ACT 30+ club

By on January 12, 2017 in Education

ACT 30 Club January

New Albany High School presented ACT 30+ Club T-shirts to Caleb Vance, Nathan Bennett, and James Lewis on Monday, Jan. 9, for their recent success on the ACT.   Students who have a composite or subscore of 30 or more on their recent ACT are inducted into the club. One hundred fifteen students have become members of the ACT 30+ Club since its creation in the fall of 2009.   

