Pilot Snowflake Ball set for Feb. 25

The Pilot Club of New Albany Snowflake Ball and will be held from 6 to 9 p.m., Feb. 25, at the First Baptist Church in New Albany.

The ball is for girls, ages 4 years old through the fifth grade, accompanied by male guardians.

Disc jockey Chuck Kidd will provide the dance music for the evening.

Attendees may have a photo taken and will also have the chance to purchase raffle tickets.

Registration will be $40 per couple and $10 per each additional child. The deadline for registration is Feb. 18. Limited seating is available and any registration forms received after Feb. 18 will be placed on a waiting list in the order that they are received.

Registration forms are available at each of the city and county schools.

The ball will be held in the First Baptist Church Family Life Center, located at 204 East Main Street.

For more information, call Jennifer Cobb at 662-316-5455.