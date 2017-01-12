School of Career & Technical names outstanding students
The following students have been selected as Outstanding Career & Technical Education students for the second nine weeks at the New Albany School of Career & Technical Education: Savannah Chen, Marketing; Casey Clark, Health Science II; Sara Grace Wise, Early Childhood II; Overton Johnson, Automotive Service II; Les Darling, Carpentry; Shannon Boyd, Nutrition and Wellness; Malek Hardin, Agricultural Animals; Boone Faulkner, Drafting II; Tyler Floyd, Engineering II; Destin Bryant, Digital Media II; Tyler Floyd, Engineering II; Jazmin Keys, Culinary Arts II.
In no particular order: Sarah Kathryn Harris, Oral Communications; Amber Balentine, Health Science I; Kimberly Valadez, Early Childhood I; Hannah Harris, Digital Media I; Madison Cotten, Contemporary Health; Lorin Ivey, Agricultural Environment; Ethan Wilson, Concepts of Drafting; Jordan Lipsey, Intermediate Drafting; Molly Gafford, STEM
In no particular order: Hugo Martinez, Business Fundamentals; Alexis Barnes, Automotive Service I; Miranda Maldonado, Child Development; Clayton Ledbetter, Agricultural Plants; Mackenzie Rhynes, Drafting I; Santiago Aguirre, Engineering I; Zach Lyons, Culinary Arts I; Not pictured: John Green, Construction; Spencer Ladner, Concepts of Agricultural.
