Overtime magic

Bulldogs take out Tigers in division thriller



RIPLEY – New Albany and Ripley boys battled through 80 minutes of soccer in a 1-1 draw and the Bulldogs scored in the opening minute of overtime to win 2-1 in Division 1-4A action on Monday.“It was an evenly fought game, they (Ripley) had their chances, we had our chances and we scored on two of our most difficult chances of the night,” New Albany boys head coach Caryl Vogel said. “It was a crazy game, but it was a huge game. The keys to the win were Leo (Castillo) played big time in goal for us and Joe (Rainey) played big time in the middle. Kenley Olson stepped up, up top and we had some other players that needed to step up and they did.”Sam Hickey scored the opening goal for the Bulldogs in the 19th minute off an assist from Rainey.Ripley came back to tie the match in the 32nd minute and the teams played the rest of the contest knotted at 1-1.New Albany scored a minute into the overtime on Olson’s goal inside the box near the left post. Hickey figured on the score with the assist.Castillo and his defensive mates held the Tigers scoreless in the 20 minutes of overtime and the Bulldogs took the 2-1 win.The match was huge for the Bulldogs as the win gave them the advantage in the chase for second place behind Corinth. The teams split 2-1 wins which eliminated the first tie break between them. The Bulldogs hold a one point advantage in the second tie break which involves the goal differentials versus first place Corinth.New Albany 7, Ripley 1 (G)The Lady Bulldogs scored early and often as they built a 6-1 lead at the half.Cynthia Betancourt and Mary Day had two goals apiece while Sanders Goode and Avery Robbins scored one.Annalyn Hogue scored the lone goal in the second half for New Albany. Maria Favela had two assists, Carly Hill and Day had one assist.New Albany vs ByhaliaNew Albany swept Byhalia on Tuesday on senior recognition night as the girls won 10-0 and the boys took the nightcap 7-0.Mary Day had two goals and one assist to lead the Lady Bulldogs. Grace Thompson, Becca Childers, Maria Favela, Daisy Huerta, Sanders Goode, Jose Hill, Carey Beth Doyle and Ayleen Gonzalez each scored one goal.Other players recording assists were Cynthia Betancourt, Sarah Kat Harris, Childers, Goode and Gonzalez.New Albany girls are now 13-3-1 on the season.In the boys win, seven players found net and scored: Drew Welborn, Sam Hickey, Mohamed Alsaidi, Jesus Favela, Perry McKinney, Sergio Mejia and Payton Snyder. Leo Castillo recorded the shutout in the goal.New Albany boys have won seven straight matches and with the 5-0 Corinth win over Ripley, the Bulldogs are now in sole possession of second place with a 4-2 record in Division1-4A.New Albany hosts Corinth tonight and a win by the girls will clinch the division title with one game remaining. The Lady Bulldogs have already earned a spot in the 4A playoffs.If New Albany boys win, they will be assured of second place and a playoff berth. Should the Bulldogs lose, they will need to defeat Tishomingo County on Tuesday, January 17 to make the playoffs since they own the tie-breaker with Ripley.