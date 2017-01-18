Cochran selected as appropriations chair
U.S. Senator Thad Cochran (R-Miss.) received the approval of his Republican colleagues to serve as the chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations for the 115th Congress.
The Senate Republican Conference met Thursday to ratify committee chairmen for the new Congress, and approved Cochran’s selection by members of the Senate Appropriations Committee to lead the committee for a third, two-year term as chairman. The full Senate will next formally affirm Senate committee chairmen and rosters in an organizational resolution.
“I appreciate the responsibility placed in me to continue leading the Senate Appropriations Committee,” Cochran said. “This committee must be a good steward of taxpayer money. I am committed to working with all committee members to produce fiscally responsible bills for Senate consideration, and to provide rigorous oversight of funds appropriated by Congress.”
“I also look forward to working with the Trump administration and our House counterparts to effectively use the appropriations process to meet national priorities, including national security and economic growth,” he said.
Cochran is now working to organize the Appropriations subcommittees. In order of committee seniority, Republican Senators on the committee are Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Richard Shelby of Alabama, Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Roy Blunt of Missouri, Jerry Moran of Kansas, John Hoeven of North Dakota, John Boozman of Arkansas, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, James Lankford of Oklahoma, Steve Daines of Montana, John Kennedy of Louisiana, and Marco Rubio of Florida.
Cochran previously served as chairman for the 109th and 114th Congresses, as well as vice chairman from the 110th through 112th Congresses.
About New Albany Gazette
Search
- New Furniture Academy will give workers head start toward jobs, better pay January 18, 2017
- Center Hill Baptist Church news January 18, 2017
- New Albany Garden Club plants pink tulips to honor breast cancer victims, survivors January 18, 2017
- Macedonia news January 18, 2017
- The New Century Club January 18, 2017
- New Furniture Academy will give workers head start toward jobs, better pay January 18, 2017
- King program promotes unity for all January 18, 2017
- ‘Miracle’ continues to benefit police January 18, 2017
- County unemployment remains among state’s lowest at 4 percent January 18, 2017
- Museum to have program on Mississippi quotations Thursday January 18, 2017
- tea party animal: A "closer look," with Your Home Missionary. ♫ ...
- Kaylyn Havrilla McClinton: I realize this comment was posted over two weeks a...
- Myke Britt: Someone asked "what has happened to our country"...
- Nonie: Margaret Gwendolyn Roberts McCraw - My Aunt Margar...
- Caleb Frederick: This is a great idea!...
Recent Comments