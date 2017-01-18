County unemployment remains among state’s lowest at 4 percent

Union County, along with a couple of its neighbors, continues to have among the lowest unemployment rates in the state.

According to November data from the Office of Employment Security, our county had a jobless rate of 4.0 percent, ranking fifth-lowest among the state’s 82 counties.

Just slightly behind Union County were Lafayette with 4.1 percent and Pontotoc with 4.3 percent. Lee County was next at 4.4 percent.

DeSoto County, with its proximity to Memphis, continues to have the lowest unemployment at 3.7 percent, tied with Rankin County.

The highest percentage of unemployed is 11.8 in Issaquena County. The worst unemployment areas are the Delta, Southwest Mississippi and Southeast Mississippi while Northeast Mississippi has overwhelmingly low unemployment, as does the Jackson area and part of the Gulf Coast.

Union County continues also to have lower unemployment that the national average of 5.2 percent, as well as the state’s 4.4 percent.

According to the MDES, Union County had a labor force of 13,610 in November with only 650 unemployed.

The county’s unemployment rate has been dropping for the past five years, from 8.4 percent to the current 4.0 percent.

For comparison, Lee County had a workforce of 40,910 and Rankin County had 74,480.