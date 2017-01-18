Furniture academy a step forward

We have applauded efforts by the New Albany-Union County Career and Technical Center and Northeast Mississippi Community College at New Albany staff to increase focus on technical training as opposed to pursuit of a four-year academic degree. Not only may a technical profession be a better choice for some, but it may well lead to a much higher income than an academic degree.

This is not to denigrate four-year degrees; it is just that for many years the attitude was an academic degree was the only one that would “count.”

Another step was taken in this direction Thursday with the announcement of the creation of a Furniture Certified Academy.

This is a 28-hour course that will literally allow graduates to go to the front of the line during the hiring process for area furniture manufacturers. It will provide graduates with two national certifications and also mean a higher base pay when employed. Training will be in furniture manufacturing specifically, but also in teamwork, problem-solving, ethics, financial skills and other job aspects.

The idea came out of the Franklin Furniture Institute but was backed by five furniture companies, the two area community colleges, Community Development Foundation and Three Rivers Planning and Development District.

In fact, one of the key players was Rusty Berryhill, head of Kevin Charles Furniture of New Albany.

The academy, to be held at the two schools, will help the industry by providing more trained employees, help the employees themselves, and indirectly help the associated communities through their success.

The course schedules will be flexible and free tuition may be available.

We salute Mr. Berryhill for his leadership in this area and hope that other area industries will create more training programs similar to this concerning their own specialties.

They and the community will profit even more.