King program promotes unity for all

“Keeping the Dream Alive” was the theme of the Martin L. King memorial service Saturday but the message was “We are all one blood.”

Guest speaker Dr. O. J. Salters, pastor of Kimble Chapel M. B. Church in Belden, reminded those present that “out of one blood all the nations of the earth were formed.”

People all over the world may have many different skin colors, but their blood is the same, he said.

Salters also echoed Dr. King’s famous statement, “I look to a day when people will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character” from his “I Have a Dream” speech.

Concerning Dr. King’s dream and the theme of the program, he said, “To keep a dream alive there must be an object of that dream.”

“What are our dreams? What do we really want?” he asked.

Salters cautioned against being too permissive with our children and said “We don’t need everything we want or desire…The stuff (food) you don’t like will still fill you up.”

He acknowledged that whites may sometime have the advantage over blacks in getting jobs. “But we give up too quick,” he said. “Keep on looking. Don’t be discouraged.”

“We raise kids with chips on their shoulders and then the police knock them off,” he said. “You may be old and gray but you can still make a difference. Tough love will keep a lot of our kids out of jail.

The program, held in the county courtroom and attended by a little over 100, opened with the National Anthem sung by community activist Jennifer Jones. Emcee Minister Don Cannon reminded everyone that “If you don’t stand for something you will fall for anything.”

The Kimble Chapel Choir sang two songs as well.

Also on the program were the Rev. Joe Waldrop, Minister Alma Harden, Pastor Bennie Cobb, J. W Stacy, the Rev. Charles Keys and Henry Cobb.

Bennie Cobb told the group he was resigning as president of the Union County Chapter of the NAACP after 10 years, citing the need to bring in younger members to expand the program. His replacement is Gary Marshall, who thanked Cobb and asked for everyone’s support. “I don’t want any racial divides,” he said, and closed by adding “Faith is taking a step even when you don’t see the whole staircase.”