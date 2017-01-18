Lee selected for Alcorn nursing program

New Albany native Iris Lee has been selected for the Alcorn State University Nursing Program. Only 40 of about 350 applicants were chosen for the bachelor’s program.

Lee is an honor graduate of New Albany High School and obtained her Associate of Arts degree at Northeast Mississippi Community College.

She then moved to Alcorn State in spring 2015 and has since been admitted to the nursing program.

“Upon entrance I had the support of the Northeast Mississippi Alumni Chapter (of Alcorn State),” she said. “I was the first recipient of their scholarship in 2015.”

The $1,000 scholarship was awarded based on an application and essay.

“The Alcorn Nursing School program is a great program to be in,” she continued. “There are people that will go above and beyond everything you ask of them. It is by no means easy but it is all worth it.”

She thanked her family and her church, Zion Chapel, for their support.

Lee is scheduled to graduate in 2018 to become a Registered Nurse or Certified Family Nurse Practitioner.

“My goals are to finish at Alcorn and work at Lebonheur Children’s Hospital,” she said. “After a year or two I will go on to do my master’s but I am undecided where.”