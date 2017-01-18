Lee selected for Alcorn nursing program
New Albany native Iris Lee has been selected for the Alcorn State University Nursing Program. Only 40 of about 350 applicants were chosen for the bachelor’s program.
Lee is an honor graduate of New Albany High School and obtained her Associate of Arts degree at Northeast Mississippi Community College.
She then moved to Alcorn State in spring 2015 and has since been admitted to the nursing program.
“Upon entrance I had the support of the Northeast Mississippi Alumni Chapter (of Alcorn State),” she said. “I was the first recipient of their scholarship in 2015.”
The $1,000 scholarship was awarded based on an application and essay.
“The Alcorn Nursing School program is a great program to be in,” she continued. “There are people that will go above and beyond everything you ask of them. It is by no means easy but it is all worth it.”
She thanked her family and her church, Zion Chapel, for their support.
Lee is scheduled to graduate in 2018 to become a Registered Nurse or Certified Family Nurse Practitioner.
“My goals are to finish at Alcorn and work at Lebonheur Children’s Hospital,” she said. “After a year or two I will go on to do my master’s but I am undecided where.”
About Lynn West
Search
- New Furniture Academy will give workers head start toward jobs, better pay January 18, 2017
- Center Hill Baptist Church news January 18, 2017
- New Albany Garden Club plants pink tulips to honor breast cancer victims, survivors January 18, 2017
- Macedonia news January 18, 2017
- The New Century Club January 18, 2017
- New Furniture Academy will give workers head start toward jobs, better pay January 18, 2017
- King program promotes unity for all January 18, 2017
- ‘Miracle’ continues to benefit police January 18, 2017
- County unemployment remains among state’s lowest at 4 percent January 18, 2017
- Museum to have program on Mississippi quotations Thursday January 18, 2017
- tea party animal: A "closer look," with Your Home Missionary. ♫ ...
- Kaylyn Havrilla McClinton: I realize this comment was posted over two weeks a...
- Myke Britt: Someone asked "what has happened to our country"...
- Nonie: Margaret Gwendolyn Roberts McCraw - My Aunt Margar...
- Caleb Frederick: This is a great idea!...
Recent Comments